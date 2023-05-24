Group tells police to produce officer allegedly assaulted by Seun Kuti

Human rights and pro-democracy group, Take It Back Movement (TIB) has said the Nigeria Police Force must provide the officer whom the Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, slapped in a viral video for allegedly threatening to kill him and his family.

The group made the demand on Wednesday while protesting at the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos, against the police’s claim that the police officer had been in a coma for seven days after the incident.

The protesters further demanded a full inquiry into the incident to ascertain the magnitude and accurate details of what happened.

“If the Nigeria Police is really a legal body that has been doing legal things and it is not a lying body, the Nigeria Police Force should immediately leave Seun Kuti in the hands of the court,” said one of the protesters who spoke on behalf of the group.

“There should not be any press trial. There should not be any situation whereby the police have gone ahead to search Seun’s house, his cars, his wife’s phones, and have done a lot of other things. And they have even made two attempts to draw blood from Seun and at the same time, take him to the psychiatric hospital.

“We are here to remind the Chief Magistrate that he is a public servant and that he has done a lot of illegal things. He gave Seun bail and withdrew the bail. The same Chief Magistrate allowed the police to illegally take Seun back to the court without contacting his lawyers.

“The Chief Magistrate here has been the Chief Magistrate of illegality. Chief Magistrate of no conscience and impunity.”

The afrobeat musician was released on bail from detention having met his bail conditions.

Reacting to Seun’s release, TIB on Wednesday said, “Few hours after we led actions in Lagos and Abuja respectively, the law was forced to bow to the whims of justice as the police were compelled to go through with the order of the court to release Seun Kuti.

“We must say however that it is not yet uhuru. Police must drop the unsellable narrative of coma, and provide the embattled policeman who Seun alleged to have threatened the life of his family.

“We demand full inquiry into the incident, and we insist that justice must prevail over impunity.”