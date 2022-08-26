Connect with us

Jobs

Procurement Officer Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited

Published

2 hours ago

on

Job title: Procurement Officer Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited

Company: Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited

Job description: Sinoma Nigeria Company Limited is a Chinese construction company for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction…

Expected salary:

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Sun, 29 May 2022 01:37:59 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jobs

Supply Chain Manager Job at Aldelia Nigeria

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Job title: Supply Chain Manager Job at Aldelia Nigeria

Company: Aldelia Nigeria

Job description: Aldelia Nigeria – Our client in the FMCG sector is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position…

Expected salary:

Location: Kano, Kano State

Job date: Sat, 28 May 2022 05:18:14 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading

Jobs

Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 25, 2022

By

Job title: Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria

Company: Frigoglass Nigeria

Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal…

Expected salary:

Location: Nigeria

Job date: Sun, 05 Jun 2022 04:47:02 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading

Jobs

Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job at Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)

Published

1 day ago

on

August 25, 2022

By

Job title: Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job at Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)

Company: Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)

Job description: Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC), a Northern States Governors’ Forum Technical Implementation Committee…, is recruiting to fill the position below: Job Position: Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job Location: Nigeria

Expected salary:

Location: Enugu, Enugu State – Abuja, FCT

Job date: Mon, 06 Jun 2022 05:07:45 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending