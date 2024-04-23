Pro-Wike lawmakers strip Fubara’s power to appoint LG caretakers

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Bill into law by overriding the assent of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The new law, among others, stripped the governor of the power to appoint caretaker committees for local government areas.

It also makes it mandatory for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct elections before the expiration of the tenure of local government chairmen.

The new law also provides that if LG election cannot hold for any reason, the tenure of the sitting chairmen would be extended by not longer than six months.

This is the sixth time the House will be overriding the governor to enact laws.

The House, led by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, made the decision at its 159th Legislative sitting held at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

The decision of the Assembly was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the media aide to the Speaker, Martins Wachukwu.

The Assembly had, on March 13, 2014, passed the Local Government (Amendment) Bill and forwarded the same to the governor for his assent.

Fubara, however, withheld his assent, while the lawmakers threatened that they would go ahead to override him.

The Assembly and the governor have been in a mouse-and-cat relationship since late last year after Fubara fell out with his predecessor and political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!