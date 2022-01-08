NEWS
Prison officer kills self over inability to pay house rent, electricity bill
A prison officer, Kayode Adeniyi, attached to a correctional centre in Ondo town, Ondo State, has allegedly killed himself over his inability to pay house rent and meet other financial obligations.
Adeniyi reportedly shot himself in the head in his room and died instantly.
It was gathered that the the deceased had complained several times that neighbours and other residents in the street where he resides always made jest of him for his inability to pay his house rent, electricity bill and meet his financial obligations.
No suicide note was found in the room except the dane gun allegedly used in killing himself.
“Whenever we were discussing, he would be lamenting over some issues, which included house rent and electricity bills.
“We even advised him to relocate to another place if he could not stand it or calm down those he owed that he would pay them later. We did not know he had another plan in mind. We did not know why he did that? Probably it was due to stress from personal issues or other challenges,” one of his friends said.
NEWS
Policeman arrested for allegedly selling arms to cult gangs
A 38-year-old policeman, Haruna Yusuf, has been arrested for allegedly selling arms to suspected cult gangs in Kwara State.
He was arrested with six members of Aiye Confraternity, who were responsible for violent criminal attacks in Omu Aran and neighbouring communities.
The police sergeant, until his arrest, was serving at the Traffic Section of Omu Aran Divisional Police Station.
He confirmed to have stolen the arms from a former station officer at the police station.
Inspector-General of Police Response Team operatives were reportedly working to prevent an attack on the state by suspected cult members when one of the suspects was arrested.
His arrest led to the discovery of other members of his group and the eventual arrest of the serving policeman, who sold arms to them for the operation.
NEWS
Denmark releases suspected Nigerian pirates
Three suspected pirates who were detained on a Danish military vessel after a fatal gunfight with the Danish navy off West Africa have been released after the government decided it did not want to bring them to Denmark to face preliminary charges of attempted murder.
“We have no interest in getting the persons in question to Denmark,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said Thursday, adding there was a “risk that they would not subsequently be deported.”
A fourth suspected pirate who was injured during a gun battle with the Danish army is already in Denmark receiving medical care and will continue to face charges, he said.
Foreign citizens found guilty of crimes in Denmark are often deported after having served their time. But some fight to stay while others cannot be extradited because Denmark may not have extradition agreements with their countries.
The nationalities of the suspected pirates are not known.
NEWS
Brigadier’s convoy jumps red light, hits Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat’s car
The convoy of Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, reportedly escaped what would have resulted into a fatal accident on Thursday after an army Brigadier jumped red light and hit the convoy.
It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:05pm at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
But the Lagos deputy governor immediately restored peace at the scene.
An eyewitness, Ejiro Clement, stated that Hamzat’s convoy was heading for Osborne from Marina when the incident occurred.
She said, “I witnessed the incident while coming from Lekki Phase 1. Some traffic officials were doing their routine job at the junction when the deputy governor’s convoy stopped to obey the traffic light.
“Surprisingly, the convoy of a Brigadier was seen driving recklessly and did not obey the traffic light.
“Funny enough, they blocked the deputy governor’s convoy, hit one of his sparrows and damaged it in the process.
“The sparrow rider would have been knocked down save for divine intervention. This led to an altercation and a scene was created.
“The Brigadier’s convoy was ready for a show down, but the deputy governor, being a law- abiding citizen, quickly applied wisdom.
“He sued for peace and appealed to his team to leave the scene.”
Latest News
- Policeman arrested for allegedly selling arms to cult gangs
- Prison officer kills self over inability to pay house rent, electricity bill
- Most expensive home in America lists for $295 million, may head to auction
- Foreigners dump Nigerian stocks worth N209bn in 11 months
- Bitcoin slumps to a three-month low as cryptocurrencies extend losses
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 reasons why sex with a younger man is better
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Shell places more onshore assets in Nigeria for Sale
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
-
NEWS1 day ago
Lagos replaces Justice Ministry official who exonerated Dowen College staff, students over Sylvester Oromoni’s death
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: England scraps pre-departure PCR tests for travellers
-
NEWS1 day ago
JAMB denies sale of 2022 UTME/Direct Entry application forms
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
He is my idol – Barber excited as he gets opportunity to cut Davido’s hair
-
NEWS1 day ago
Brigadier’s convoy jumps red light, hits Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat’s car