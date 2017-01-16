Principal arrested for child trafficking in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a female principal for allegedly buying two female babies from a suspected child trafficking syndicate.

The principal was apprehended in Uburu community, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the principal was arrested after the police smashed the syndicate, which specialised in buying and selling of babies.

The Desk Officer of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related offences (NAPTIP) in Ebonyi State, Mrs. Florence Onwa, said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off that the woman was in possession of two suspected stolen babies.

Onwas said, “After weeks of thorough investigation, a crack team from NAPTIP in collaboration with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), stormed Uburu where they arrested the school principal and recovered the stolen babies.

“We discovered that the suspect did not give birth to the babies, and the babies were not even in her late husband’s house; they were in her sister’s house,” she said.

The Director, Child Trafficking Department, Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Development, Mr. Igwe Godwin, advised parents to protect their children.