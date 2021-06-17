CELEBRITIES
Princess shares new damning evidence against Baba Ijesha
Nigerian comedienne, Princess Damilola has released more damning evidence against Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha.
Princess had accused Baba Ijesha of allegedly defiling her foster daughter.
Princess, who took to her Instagram page on Thursday to reveal the new evidence against Baba Ijesha, narrated how the embattled actor tried to rape her on set.
Princess in the voice note could be heard narrating how Baba Ijesha tried to rape her when they were both on a location for a movie .
She explained how Baba Ijesha lured her into his room and tried to forcefully have sex with her .
She said she didn’t believe it at first but when Baba Ijesha kept on forcing himself on her, she had to garner the strength to push him away.
According to Princess, who is bent on getting justice for her daughter, this is not the first time Baba Ijesha would be accused of rape.
She stated that there are numerous people Baba Ijesha had molested in the past.
Kemi Olunloyo intervenes in Iyabo Ojo and her bestie, Omo Brish fued
Social media commentator Kemi Olunloyo has intervened in the feud between actress, Iyabo Ojo and one of her besties, Tosin Abiola aka Omo Brish.
For some days now, both have repeatedly thrown shades at each other.
Their social media fight started after Ojo shared a photo of Omo Brish from the wedding of celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, and she refused to acknowledge it.
Instead, Omo Brish took to her social media page to call out Ojo, saying she’s toxic, a manipulator and a liar.
Responding to this, Iyabo Ojo took to her social media page to drag Omo Brish, revealing some of the things that transpired between them.
She warned her (Omo Brish) to stop seeking social media sympathy as she may not contain what will happen if she (Iyabo Ojo) decides to open up some can or worms about their relationship.
But Olunloyo on Thursday appealed to the two friends to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Olunloyo begged the Ojo and Omo Brish to stop the online attacks.
She said she is hopeful they will obey and stop all that they are doing.
Princess blasts those asking her to forgive Baba Ijesha
Amidst several reactions trailing the rejection of bail application of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha over the alleged sexual molestation of a minor, comedienne Princess Damilola has replied to those asking her to forgive the embattled actor.
Photos of the actor which emerged online during the court hearing in Lagos attracted pity from many Nigerians hence pleaded with Princess to let go of the case.
Also, during the trial on Wednesday, June 16, Kayode Olabiran, his counsel, prayed the court to release his client, citing his deteriorating health. He said the controversial nature of the case has made it difficult to secure his release despite his bail as intending sureties were scared of the likely consequences.
But in his ruling, P. E Nwaka, the judge, held that the court could not grant the actor bail because the matter is beyond its jurisdiction. The judge also explained that the case has already been filed before the high court.
Taking to Instagram, Princess shared a WhatsApp message and voice note she received from a secretary of Baba Ijesha pleading on his behalf.
Responding, Princess averred that people keep committing crimes and dehumanizing others, but they are the ones who turn round to claim they are victims.
According to Princess, who is bent on getting justice for her daughter, there are numerous people Baba Ijesha had molested in the past, adding it’s high time that people understand that she can no longer cover his evil deeds.
She said that those trying to smear her name and subject her to cyberbully are rape apologist urging them to leave her alone as the case is no longer about her but the Lagos state government.
She wrote: #Survivingbabaijesha Forgive & forget is what got us to where we are today. People keep committing crimes & dehumanizing others but they are the ones who turn round to claim they are victims. His victims are numerous and spans over 20years for God’s sake!!! Yoruba ronú, we need to STOP covering EVIL if we want to move forward. Trying to smear my name & bully me at all cost shows you are a RAPE Apologists. Baba Ijesha has a case with Lagos State, go and face the government and leave me alone.
‘Yahoo Boy’ – Actor, Sukanmi Omobolanle and troll fight dirty over Iyabo Ojo and best friend’s beef
Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle and a troll identified as @anuomowunmi on Instagram were caught fighting dirty over the ongoing beef between controversial actress, Iyabo Ojo and her best friend, Omo Brish.
This comes after Sunkami dropped love emojis under the comment section of Omo Brish’s lengthy post to Iyabo Ojo on Instagram.
KFN recalls that the two besties have been throwing shades at each other on the photo-sharing app and things got more intense after Iyabo released her own side of the story and also mentioned names of people involved in their issue.
Reacting to Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s comment under Omobrish’s post,
@anuomowunmi wrote; “@sunkanmi_omobolanle u won’t mind your biznez. U all are so quick to come comment when things like dis comes up. Yahoo boy actor.”
@sunkanmi_omobolanle replied with “Xcuse mi .. I believe. Say you mistake type handle .. shey awon Iran e o fe fi oju sunkun e sha .. abi werrin concern trailer with over load .. werrin join me with you ?? Jooor ooo”
“@sunkanmi_omobolanle Na u go cry over your child.”@anuomowunmi replied
See their conversation below;
