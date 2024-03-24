The late Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has spoken out in support of Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis announcement on Friday.

“Incredible poise and strength,” Spencer, 59, wrote on X alongside Middleton’s vulnerable video announcement.

Spencer’s late sister is Middleton’s mother-in-law. However, the women never met because Diana unfortunately died in a tragic car accident in August 1997.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced she was diagnosed with cancer following her planned abdominal surgery and said she is now in the early stages of “preventative chemotherapy.”

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and [Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she explained.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

“As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that

will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits,” Middleton added.

Following her announcement, the mother of three was showered with messages of support and praise, including from King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Page Six that Middleton’s father-in-law is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did” and that he and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Middleton’s brother, James, shared a message of support for his older sister with a throwback photo of them as kids.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” he sweetly penned.

The princess’s estranged brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also voiced their well wishes.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” their statement read.

Page Six confirmed Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to Middleton privately as well.

Fans and celebrities alike also poured their hearts out to the royal, with “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Shannen Doherty praising Middleton’s composure after her health and the state of her marriage were debated amid her absence from the public eye.

The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children,” Doherty, who has stage 4 breast cancer, said on Instagram.

“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye,” the 52-year-old actress continued.

“And Princess Kate. I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going thru (sic) cancer.”

Additionally, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Leah McSweeney called out Andy Cohen for his involvement in spreading conspiracy theories on social media.

Blake Lively felt guilty after she poked fun at Middleton’s Mother’s Day “Photoshop fail” in an ad for her pre-mixed drinks line and apologized on her Instagram Story Friday.

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” she wrote. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today.”

“I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always. ❤️.”