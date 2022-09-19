NEWS
Princess Charlotte cries at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Princess Charlotte burst into tears after great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service.
The princess, 7, became emotional as the Queen’s coffin was moved from the Gun Carriage to a hearse.
She was comforted by her mother, Kate Middleton.
Charlotte attended her beloved great-grandmother’s funeral alongside her brother, Prince George, 9. Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the service due to his young age.
Upon their arrival, they joined their father Prince William and walked down the aisle of the church behind their parents.
The two were solemn and impeccably behaved during the service with Charlotte wearing a black dress and a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe. The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales is said to share the late monarch’s love of horses and the brooch was reportedly a gift from the Queen, according to People.
Another court sentences kidnap kingpin, Evans to 21 years imprisonment
The Ikeja Special Offenses Tribunal on Monday sentenced the billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and his accomplices to 21 years in prison having found them guilty of kidnapping.
Evans is presently serving a life imprisonment sentence after a Lagos High Court in Ikeja sentenced and two others, Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu, to life imprisonment.
Evans, and his accomplice Victor Aduba were on Monday found guilty of kidnapping a businessman, Slyvanus Ahamonou and extorting N$420,000 from his family as ransom.
Victor Aduba, an ex-soldier and Evans’ accomplice, was also found guilty on four counts that involved kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms and received a 21-year prison term.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo’s ruling stated that the prosecution had successfully proven the charge of kidnapping and gun possession against the defendants.
“It has been established by the prosecution witness (PW3, Ahamonou) complainant was kidnapped. The question is who kidnapped him?
“Pw3 identified the first defendant in court while he was giving his testimony. He also recognized him at the police station nearly two months before the matter was taken to court.
“He testified that he was blindfolded before taken to the bus. He said ‘Immediately I saw him, I said this was the person that kidnapped me’ I also watched the video where the first defendant admitted to have kidnapped pw3.
“The first defendant sat in a comfortable chair and there was no sign that he made the statement under duress.
”He was not threatened or harassed. He signed the statement.
“He also said how he broke into banks and later graduated to kidnapping. I am satisfied that this court can convict the defendants through his confessional statement,” Taiwo said.
The judge also held that there was no proof before the court that three of the Evans men were killed by the police.
She also convicted Aduba, based on his confessional statement and held that he should serve out his term without an option of fine.
“I have considered the allocutus of the defence counsel. This sentencing will serve as deterrent to others.
“The two are hereby sentenced to five year jail term for first count, second count, 21 years and third count, five years.
“The sentencing will however, run concurrently. They are hereby sentenced to 21 years imprisonment without an option of fine.,” Taiwo said.
The first defence counsel, Mr Amobi Nzelu, in his allocutus, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the convict was already serving a life jail term.
“I pray the court to grant him a lesser jail term,” Amobi said.
On December 17, 2021, Ahamonou and his wife Chimebere virtually testified about how Evans and his crew abducted him on June 23, 2014, on Kara Road off Osolo Way, in the Ajao Estate neighborhood of Lagos.
The couple described how they tried to raise the original $2 million ransom sought by Evans by selling homes, borrowing money, and soliciting donations from family and well-wishers.
Sylvanus was held captive for two months with his hands and legs shackled; he was only freed when his family supposedly paid Evans $420,000 in ransom and he was close to passing away.
Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court had on Feb. 25 sentenced Evans to life imprisonment for the kidnap of Mr Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kwankwaso meets Egyptian ambassador in Abuja
Former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso met with the Egyptian ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.
Kwankwaso met the envoy to discuss his agenda with him ahead of the 2023 general elections according to the information he shared on his verified Facebook page.
Abducted school principal in Akwa Ibom regains freedom after paying N4.2m ransom
The Principal General of Madonna Community Secondary School, Mr Monday Ekoriko, who was kidnapped two weeks ago, has regained his freedom after paying a sum of four million, two hundred thousand naira as ransom to his captors.
It could be recalled that Ekoriko was kidnapped in his native home at Udianga, Etim Ekpo Local government on his way to the church and his SUV was taken but was later abandoned and recovered by the police.
It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded N50M but later settled at N4.2M.
Ekoriko, who spoke to some journalists after his release, said he was subjected to death threats throughout the period of his travails in the forest in a bid to compel him to quickly raise the ransom cash.
“They took me from their camp, tied my face with black ribbon and escorted me out of the forest and dropped me somewhere in a community in Mkpat Enin LGA at about 12:10 this morning (yesterday). From there, I did not immediately know where I was because there was no single person at that time of night.
“I started trekking and jogging from there towards Ekparakwa axis and headed towards Ukanafun LGA when my eyes became clearer. At Ukanafun, I was able to connect my friend, who drove me to my compound, Udianga Enem in Etim Ekpo LGA.”
He also narrated that he was fed with beans, eba and fruits, especially cumber during the two weeks in their captivity.
However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the release saying that “despite the release, the Command will stop at nothing to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.”
He explained that Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, has assured that the matter is being investigated, adding that security in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun LGAs has been beefed-up to forestall future occurrence.
