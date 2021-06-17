CELEBRITIES
Princess blasts those asking her to forgive Baba Ijesha
Amidst several reactions trailing the rejection of bail application of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha over the alleged sexual molestation of a minor, comedienne Princess Damilola has replied to those asking her to forgive the embattled actor.
Photos of the actor which emerged online during the court hearing in Lagos attracted pity from many Nigerians hence pleaded with Princess to let go of the case.
Also, during the trial on Wednesday, June 16, Kayode Olabiran, his counsel, prayed the court to release his client, citing his deteriorating health. He said the controversial nature of the case has made it difficult to secure his release despite his bail as intending sureties were scared of the likely consequences.
But in his ruling, P. E Nwaka, the judge, held that the court could not grant the actor bail because the matter is beyond its jurisdiction. The judge also explained that the case has already been filed before the high court.
Taking to Instagram, Princess shared a WhatsApp message and voice note she received from a secretary of Baba Ijesha pleading on his behalf.
Responding, Princess averred that people keep committing crimes and dehumanizing others, but they are the ones who turn round to claim they are victims.
According to Princess, who is bent on getting justice for her daughter, there are numerous people Baba Ijesha had molested in the past, adding it’s high time that people understand that she can no longer cover his evil deeds.
She said that those trying to smear her name and subject her to cyberbully are rape apologist urging them to leave her alone as the case is no longer about her but the Lagos state government.
She wrote: #Survivingbabaijesha Forgive & forget is what got us to where we are today. People keep committing crimes & dehumanizing others but they are the ones who turn round to claim they are victims. His victims are numerous and spans over 20years for God’s sake!!! Yoruba ronú, we need to STOP covering EVIL if we want to move forward. Trying to smear my name & bully me at all cost shows you are a RAPE Apologists. Baba Ijesha has a case with Lagos State, go and face the government and leave me alone.
‘Yahoo Boy’ – Actor, Sukanmi Omobolanle and troll fight dirty over Iyabo Ojo and best friend’s beef
Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle and a troll identified as @anuomowunmi on Instagram were caught fighting dirty over the ongoing beef between controversial actress, Iyabo Ojo and her best friend, Omo Brish.
This comes after Sunkami dropped love emojis under the comment section of Omo Brish’s lengthy post to Iyabo Ojo on Instagram.
KFN recalls that the two besties have been throwing shades at each other on the photo-sharing app and things got more intense after Iyabo released her own side of the story and also mentioned names of people involved in their issue.
Reacting to Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s comment under Omobrish’s post,
@anuomowunmi wrote; “@sunkanmi_omobolanle u won’t mind your biznez. U all are so quick to come comment when things like dis comes up. Yahoo boy actor.”
@sunkanmi_omobolanle replied with “Xcuse mi .. I believe. Say you mistake type handle .. shey awon Iran e o fe fi oju sunkun e sha .. abi werrin concern trailer with over load .. werrin join me with you ?? Jooor ooo”
“@sunkanmi_omobolanle Na u go cry over your child.”@anuomowunmi replied
See their conversation below;
‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out
Nigerian comedian cum actress Princess Damilola has revealed she’s been battling pains and disappointment in the last two months.
Princess had in the last few months had repeatedly made headlines after his daughter was defiled by her colleague, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.
The actress took to social media to mourn her late father, saying he would have celebrated his 69th birthday today, however, he’s no more.
Princess described her father as her gist partner and travel buddy, adding she misses him so much even though it hurts.
According to the comedienne, she has experienced lots of pain and disappointment in the last two months, and there’s no one to whom she can confide.
princesscomedian wrote: Daddy, you would have been 69 years old today. My gist partner and travel buddy, I miss you so much it hurts. so much pain and disappointments in the last two months but no one to confide in. I know you have my back always, continue to rest with God.
Fans putting pressure on me to get married – Seyi Shay
Nigerian singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay has revealed that she is constantly pressured by her fans to get married and have kids, due to her celebrity status.
The Nigerian Idol judge revealed this in a chat with HipTV, noting that her fans also pressured her to release more raunchy photos on social media.
“I feel pressure from my fans to get married, have babies, have a boyfriend; that is all before the pressure to release a new single sometimes. That is really crazy. Pressure to show some more butt pictures. The pressure is high, but it is good,” the PemPe singer said.
Speaking further on how she handles the pressure, the singer, who had earlier made headlines after her verbal exchange with Tiwa Savage at a salon in Lagos, noted that it keeps her ‘gingered.’
“It is part of what keeps me gingered as well. I don’t burn myself out, and I do not overdo things,” Seyi Shay said.
I have a lot of music because I am always recording. Throughout the whole pandemic, I moved the studio to my house, and I was recording with my guys. I did not want to release just anything because I put a lot of thought before I release music out.
“I do not just put music out because somebody is putting music out and I will feel like I will be left behind if I don’t. I never do that.”
