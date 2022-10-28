Princess Anne wears Queen Elizabeth II’s brooch in Uganda

Princess Anne will continue to honor her late mother as she resumes her royal duties.

The 72-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth II attended a dinner at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Uganda earlier this week wearing Empress Marie Feodorovna’s Sapphire Brooch.

She paired a navy silk printed wrap dress with the sapphire-and-diamond bauble, which includes a removable pearl droplet hanging underneath.

The historic piece was a wedding present from King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra to her sister, Minnie, when she married the future Emperor Alexander III of Russia in 1866, per The Court Jeweller.

When Minnie (who became known as Empress Marie Feodorovna) died in 1928, Queen Mary (who was married to Minnie’s nephew, King George V) purchased the item for $2,751. It was later passed down to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She wore it often, including to important state occasions abroad as well as major events in London, including her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

“It’s heartwarming to see Princess Anne paying tribute to her late mother through her jewelry — particularly such a historic piece,” Maxwell Stone of UK jeweler Steven Stone tells Page Six Style.

“The incredible sapphire and intricate diamond detailing would give this piece an estimated value of over $580,000.”

Princess Anne is currently on a four-day visit to the African country with husband Sir Tim Laurence as part of her first royal tour since Queen Elizabeth died in September at age 96.

It’s the second time Anne has left the United Kingdom in the last two months, however, as she previously made a surprise trip to New York City to ride the Staten Island Ferry, among other activities.

No iconic brooches were in sight during that trip, however.