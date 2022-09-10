NEWS
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statements on Queen Elizabeth’s death
Prince William and Kate Middleton said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II after the monarch of 70 years died on Thursday, Sept. 8. She was 96.
“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” William said in a statement released via Twitter Saturday.
“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”
William went on to say that his wife has also had 20 years of the late monarch’s guidance and support, and their children had the lucky opportunity to “spend holidays” and “create memories” with her that will last a lifetime.
“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” William’s statement continued. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, issued a statement of mourning came after the royal family announced Elizabeth had passed away at her Scottish vacation home.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family shared in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
King Charles III called his mother’s death the “greatest sadness” in a statement of his own.
Her passing came hours after the monarch’s family announced that her health had taken a turn and she was “under medical supervision.”
Prince Charles — now King Charles III — Prince William, Prince Andrew and more rushed to Scotland to be by her side as her health deteriorated.
Prince Harry also rushed to be by his grandmother’s side, while Meghan Markle stayed behind in the UK.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, is now first in the line of succession to the British throne after his dad, Prince Charles, immediately became king upon the Queen’s death.
The Queen had voiced major support of William and Middleton’s relationship since the beginning.
In April 2011, the sovereign gave formal consent for her grandson to tie the knot with Middleton, nearly a year after William popped the question with his late mother Princess Diana’s famed sapphire engagement ring.
“Under the Great Seal of the Realm, The Queen signed a notice of approval which proclaimed, in transcribed calligraphy, consent to the union of Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton,” the palace said in a statement at the time.
The pair wed the next week at Westminster Abbey. They have since welcomed three children: 9-year-old Prince George, who is now second in line to the British throne, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Amid a slew of family drama plaguing the monarchy in more recent years, including Prince Harry’s royal exit and Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal, the Queen and William managed to stay close.
In June 2021, the longest-reigning British monarch celebrated her grandson’s birthday with a sweet message.
“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” read a tweet on the royal family’s account along with several photos of William at several engagements over the years.
The Queen only spoke highly of Middleton, too, and conducted many of her royal duties alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, throughout the years.
Likewise, Middleton showed mutual respect for the Queen, honoring her many times, including in April 2021 when she wore her husband’s grandmother’s pearl necklace, which Diana previously wore.
William and Middleton most recently got together with the Queen in a public setting to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
The couple were also at the Queen’s side as she mourned the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, at his memorial in March. The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 in April 2021.
NEWS
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch after Queen’s death
King Charles III was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning.
His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time.
During the first portion of the meeting, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign without him present.
The second part featured the first Privy Council attended by Charles, who made his declaration, read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland and approved orders to facilitate continuity of government.
Later on Saturday morning, Charles, 73, will take part in the principal proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St. James’ Palace.
Further proclamations will be read at the Royal Exchange in London at noon local time on Saturday as well as in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on Sunday.
In recognition of Charles’ new title, flags will be flown at full mast for approximately 24 hours over the weekend. Once all proclamations have been read across the United Kingdom, flags will return to half-mast in mourning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died on Thursday at age 96 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland after a historic 70 years on the British throne.
Charles, her eldest son, reacted to his mother’s death in an emotional message shared later that day.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he began.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the worl
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Charles also paid tribute to the Queen in his first televised address as king, praising her as an “inspiration and example” for many.
Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her.
The burial is expected to take place after the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
NEWS
‘Resolution efforts have failed’ — FG drags ASUU to court over strike
The federal government has instituted a case before the National Industrial Court against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the strike embarked upon by the lecturers.
ASUU has been on strike since February 15 to protest alleged decay of infrastructure at the various institutions, as well as neglect of the welfare of its members.
Trade Dispute Department of the Ministry of Labour and Productivity was said to have filed the case before the Court in Abuja.
Hearing of the matter is expected to commence on Monday, September 12.
There have been series of negotiations between the federal government and the ASUU leadership but all ended in stalemate without a tangible outcome.
However, talks between the federal government and ASUU finally hit the rocks last Tuesday after both sides met at the National University Commission’s office in Abuja.
The federal government had said that it would not sign any other agreement it cannot implement.
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during a meeting of Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, held at the NUC’s office.
Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari had warned the government’s team involved in the negotiation with ASUU against signing an agreement that the government would not be able to fulfil.
The minister said the government had offered the union a 23.5 per cent salary increase “for all categories of the workforce in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35 per cent upward review. He said the government had also promised that N150 billion “shall be provided for in the 2023 Budget as funds for the revitalisation of federal universities, to be disbursed to the Institutions in the First Quarter of the year.”
Also, the government said N50 billion would be provided “for in the 2023 Budget for the payment of outstanding arrears of earned academic allowances, to be paid in the first quarter of the year.”
However, ASUU and three other university unions have rejected the offer, describing it as “inadequate to meet their respective demands needed to tackle the challenges confronting the university system.”
NEWS
DSS raids homes of Mamu’s relatives, ‘arrests’ brother-in-law
The Department of State Services (DSS) has raided the homes of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald, and arrested Abdullahi Mashi, brother-in-law to Mamu.
Mamu was arrested at the Kano international airport, after he returned from Egypt where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.
Mamu, an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during an attack on a train in Kaduna, in March 2022.
Speaking on the arrest on Wednesday, the DSS had said the publisher had questions to answer.
Ibrahim Mada, Special Projects Manager, Desert Herald newspaper, published by Mamu, said the DSS stormed the Kaduna residences of the publisher’s brother, Ibrahim Mamu and his brother-in-law, Abdullahi Mashi in the early hours of Friday.
Mada, said Mashi was whisked away by the DSS operatives after his house was searched.
He cautioned the DSS against “media trial” of the terrorists negotiator who was arrested on Thursday.
He faulted claims by the DSS that military accoutrements and huge amounts in various currencies were recovered during Thursday’s raid on Kaduna residence and office of Mamu, saying the military uniform found in the house belonged to his son who is a Naval officer.
He said, “The DSS in a press release on Thursday 8th September, 2022 titled ‘Update On Tukur Mamu’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations as well as military accoutrements were recovered.
“While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum found in his house and office, we want to make it clear that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barrett) belonging to his son, Yahaha Bello, a Naval officer who graduated from NDA.”
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Military kits, foreign currencies found in home of terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu- DSS
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Loren, Alexei Brovarnik welcome third baby
-
NEWS1 day ago
NCC alerts Nigerians on new ways hackers steal data through Google Chrome
-
NEWS2 days ago
King Charles III releases first statement since becoming Britain’s monarch
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Sport shuts down after death of Queen as period of national mourning declared
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Lewandowski, Benzema, Haaland: Xavi leaves out Mbappe in three best strikers in the world
-
NEWS2 days ago
Final picture of The Queen before she died aged 96
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings