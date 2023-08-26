Prince Naseem Hamed’s son Aadam got off to winning a start in his professional career with a first-round stoppage victory over a passive Vojtech Hrdy. The 17-year-old didn’t look like he wanted to be in there after tasting Hamed’s power early as he cowered in the corner before his trainer threw in the towel.

Despite having never stepped foot in a ring before as an amateur or a professional, Hamed looked extremely comfortable from the off inside the squared circle as he backed up his foe behind a good solid jab.

Hrdy, who had competed three times in the paid ranks prior to tonight (now 1-3) was merely a sacrificial lamb waiting to be slaughtered and fell his inevitable demise two-minutes into the first round after being caught by a few stiff shots from Hamed.

The youngster found himself trapped in the corner with a series of heavy blows reigning down on him as he covered up and sunk into the ropes.

