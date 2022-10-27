Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir cover revealed, release date confirmed

Penguin Random House has revealed the title and cover of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir.

“SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023,” the publisher’s Instagram account wrote in a statement Thursday.

“We are excited to bring to readers everywhere the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,” the caption continued. “For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The cover is a close-up shot of the Duke of Sussex, 38, staring straight at the camera

Instagram users were quick to react to the news, with one commenting that the title seemed “a tad bitter” as the “heir and spare” phrase refers to Harry and older brother Prince William, who is first in line for King Charles III’s throne.

The New York Times revealed the release date of the royal family member’s memoir on Wednesday “after months of frenzied speculation.”

News broke in July 2021 that Harry was working on a book. Although its original publication was set for November, the release was pushed back in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s Sept. 8 death.

“Revenge” author Tom Bower told Page Six earlier this month that the book will include a chapter on the late monarch’s funeral.

Bower noted that Harry’s loved ones are “hugely nervous” about his memoir, referring to it as a “ticking time bomb.”

In Penguin Random House’s press release Wednesday, the company teased the former military pilot’s “raw, unflinching honesty.”

The statement read, “SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be

thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

The release concluded by calling “Spare” a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”