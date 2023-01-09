Prince Harry still questions Diana’s ‘unexplained’ death

Prince Harry admits he still has questions about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex – who was only 12 years old when she died in 1997 – made the revelation during his first televised interview following the release of explosive excerpts from his “Spare” memoir.

“There’s a lot of things that are unexplained,” he told Tom Bradby while discussing Diana’s death in a sit-down ITV interview that aired Sunday.

Harry clarified, however, that he didn’t “really see the point” of opening up another inquiry after years of reviewing the case.

He also recalled looking at the grueling photos from the scene shortly after his mother’s death to try to understand what had happened.

Harry told Bradby that he remembered seeing paparazzi in the window taking photos as Diana was dying, rather than helping her.

“I couldn’t comprehend [her death],” he admitted.

Comparing Diana’s death to recent fears over his own life, Harry said he was “genuinely terrified about what was going to happen” to him and wife Meghan Markle.

The mutual fear led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex eventually stepping down from the royal family and moving from the UK to California in 2020.

Amid their ongoing feud with the royal family, Harry said in the new interview that he hopes to patch things up someday, especially with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William.

“I want reconciliation but first there needs to be accountability,” he said, claiming he was told by certain members of the royal family that he was “delusional and paranoid.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the father of two said he’s “only cried once” over the death of Princess Diana. The beloved royal was killed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

“Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died,” he said.

“I cried once, at the burial. I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

Harry also recalled what it was like having to shake the wet hands of mourners, who were in tears over the heartbreaking news.

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling. We couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away,” he recounted.

“Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment.”

Harry also referenced the children he shares with Markle: Archie, 3, and Lilibet , 1.

“I don’t want to be a single dad,” he said, of fearing history was going to “repeat” itself. “And I don’t want my children to have a life without their mother or father.”

The interview is the first of four broadcast appearances Harry is set to make this week, before “Spare” hits US bookshelves on Jan. 10.

He will speak to Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan on Monday and Stephen Colbert on the “Late Show” on CBS Tuesday.

Page Six reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace for comment regarding the allegations from Harry’s book. We’re told neither will be commenting at this time.