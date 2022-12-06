Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seen in NYC ahead of Netflix docuseries release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York City on Monday just three days before the release of their Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

The former royal couple was all smiles as they stepped off their private jet and were greeted by a group of friends on the tarmac.

Harry, 38, opted for a white button-down and black slacks for the cross-country trek while Markle, 41, looked chic in an all-black ensemble complete with large black sunglasses.

After saying their hello’s, the couple hopped into a black SUV to head into the Big Apple.

The couple is just a few days away from dropping what’s one of the most anticipated docuseries right now,

Markle says the tell-all series is a way for the couple to share their side of the story — and sources tell Page Six the pair won’t be holding anything back.

“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source told us.

While another told us that the couple “will claim they were bullied by the palace.”

“What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism,” the Hollywood insider added.

In one of the trailers for the Liz Garbus-directed series, Harry revealed that he feared “history would repeat itself” and his wife would end up with the same fate as his late mother, Princess Diana.

“It’s a dirty game,” he said as footage of Diana and tabloid covers played on screen. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Markle added.

During the first trailer — which conveniently dropped during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Boston — the pair shared intimate photos into their life “behind closed doors.”

Despite stepping down from their royal duties and falling out with the royal family, sources told Page Six that the pair had second thoughts about the series following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language,” the source told us.

Netflix confirmed the project’s first three episodes will be released on Dec. 8, which Page Six already had revealed, and the other three on Dec. 15.