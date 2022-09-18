CELEBRITIES
Prince George, Princess Charlotte attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, per the BBC.
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will walk in the procession with the royal family following the coffin as it enters the church at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
William and Kate are scheduled to walk ahead of their two children, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As for Prince Louis – who’s been known to draw attention with his wild antics – we’re told the 4-year-old is not attending due to his young age.
The royal children will be among 500 foreign dignitaries, including President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to pay tribute to the late monarch.
The Princess of Wales, 40, previously told mourners that their three children were “doing well” after the loss of their great-grandmother.
“She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well.”
Up until now, the children have been notably absent from the public outings leading up to the Queen’s funeral.
As previously reported, Middleton stayed home to be with their three kids when her husband, 40, joined other immediate family members at Balmoral Castle just hours before Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
‘I didn’t attend higher institution, but I’m brainy and smarter than people who went to the best of schools’ – Kudirat Ogunro
Talented Nigerian actress, Kudirat Ogunro who also doubles as an entrepreneur has clearly stated that although she didn’t have the privilege to attend higher institution but however, she’s smarter and more intelligent than some of those who actually went through the four walls of the university.
“The greatest lesson I have learnt is believing in me, right from the beginning. Though, I didn’t attend higher institution, I can boldly say I am brainy and smarter than some people who went to the best of schools. I have learnt not to give up on my dreams, and I am always following due process because nothing in this world is automatic,” she told The Sun Newspapers in a recent interview.
Asked how she has been coping as a single mum and what advice she has has for single mothers out there, Kudirat Ogunro said, “It has not been easy. If I say it’s been easy, I am a big liar. If I begin to reflect on my life journey right now, I will be so teary. Is it when my baby was just a few weeks old and I would back her and hawk ewedu (vegetables) or when I was a dish washer in one amala joint in Yaba, in order to have two meals per day? Or is it when my mother sent me out of the house, and my daughter and I had to put up with my friends, who were seven already in a small room? But I thank God for his strength and how I have been able to pull through with hard work and determination.
You know, single mothers are actually not the same. There are some that are collecting allowances from there baby daddies, while some are widows left with some property or help from their husbands’ families. My own case is totally different because I have a baby daddy but he’s not responsible at all. So, my advice to single mothers out there is: discover yourself early enough, be smart and be hardworking.”
Despite her heartbreak experiences, Kudirat Ogunro said she hasn’t sealed her heart against marriage.
Hear her: “Chai! This particular question hits me so hard. Hmmm… you see, this my heart has been stitched severely, meaning I have had a lot of disappointments in relationship. But I am someone who loves to love and I won’t say I will never give love a chance again. I am open to marriage but this time around, I will look very well before I leap.”
Queen Elizabeth: Yul Edochie thanks Prof Uju Anya for speaking for his people
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on Sunday thanked Nigerian-born American professor, Uju Anya, for speaking for his people.
Edochie appreciated Anya after he watched her interview on a Youtube channel, saying she spoke the truth.
This is coming less than a few days after Anya went viral following her comments on Queen Elizabeth II hours before her death on September 8 this year.
Anya, in a tweet, which had since been deleted for violating Twitter rules, wished the Queen excruciating pain.
She wrote, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
But appreciating Anya on his Twitter account, Edochie said, “I listened to your interview on 1hood media channel on YouTube. And I just want to say thank you for speaking the truth, our truth.
“Thank you for speaking for our people. Only the truth can set us free. And set us on the part of recovery. Thank you Professor Uju Anya.”
However, replying to Edochie, Anya tweeted: “Oh! How kind and gracious of you, Mr. Edochie! I appreciate and also thank you for lending your voice.”
2023: Nasty Blaq opens up after being dragged for endorsing Atiku Abubakar for President
Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu aka Nasty Blaq (Nastyblaq Okpontu), a Nigerian social media comedian, actor and MC has opened up on the viral photos of himself and colleagues with PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
According to Nasty, the photos do not in any way prove that he publicly endorsed any politician ahead of the forthcoming coming general elections in Nigeria.
Through his explanation on Instagram, Nasty clearly stated that he is working with other entertainers to fully get the youths involved in the Nigerian political terrain.
He wrote: “I have been informed that some posts going round social media have suggested I endorsed political candidates for the upcoming general elections.
I would like to state VERY CLEARLY that I HAVE NOT ENDORSED ANY CANDIDATE OR PARTY!
As a young Nigerian, I am doing my own bit to contribute to the political process. Recently I joined other public figures to explore ways of engaging with stakeholders in the election process. We have had several meetings with political aspirants and even the Independent National Election Commission. Our goal is to channel our influence to good, and find ways to better ascertain how young people can participate in the political process, and in a healthy way.
It is ridiculous that anyone suggests I have endorsed parties or candidates from opposing parties.
As a public figure, I understand the importance of clarity and transparency. On this note, I ask any and every one spreading these falsehood about me stop IMMEDIATELY!
Thank you everyone for your understanding and cooperation.”
