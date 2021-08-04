POLITICS
Primate Ayodele: APC will lose 2023 presidential election
Popular cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesied that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose the 2023 Presidential election.
The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday, warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Primate Ayodele revealed that the APC will lose the presidential election if the economic and security challenges faced by the country at the moment was not addressed immediately.
In a statement by his Media Office, the clergy man said Nigerians were tired with APC and that the “only way the party can redeem its image is by working on the many issues faced by the country or else, the presidential seat will be lost gallantly in 2023.”
He revealed that there will be a serious uprising against election rigging in the country in 2023, explaining that the party should seat up immediately.
Also, he warned the leaders to quickly address the legal issues facing the party if they don’t want to be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds in the country.
Insecurity: Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on open grazing ban, S/East, IBB, others
‘’If APC does not handle the economic and security challenges of the country well, they will lose the presidential seat in 2023. Nigeria is getting to a stage where rigging will be totally restricted by the citizens, this will be seen in the coming election in Anambra, if they don’t seat up immediately, they will lose the federal seat of power.
‘’Also, they should work on the legal aspect of the party or else, they will be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds,’’ he said.
On the coming election in Anambra, Primate Ayodele stood his ground on his word that the ruling party will not win.
‘’In Anambra, APC should forget about it, the people don’t want APC, Nigerians don’t want APC. The only thing they can do is to make Nigeria move forward or else, God’s anger will be upon the leaders of the party,” he stated.
PDP hits back at Jega, says APC, Buhari failed Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, not to further infuriate Nigerians by trying to dry-clean the rudderless, inept and debauched All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the unbearable devastation the APC has brought to our nation in a space of six years.
The party was reacting to Jega’s comments, urging Nigerians not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) henceforth.
He alleged that the two major political parties were like Siamese twin and it was high time Nigerians look for a credible alternative.
But the PDP in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan asserted that trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to the nation .
Read the PDP’s statement below:
The PDP asserts that trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to our nation and calls to question the sense of judgment of Profession Jega.
The PDP asserts that trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to our nation and calls to question the sense of judgment of Profession Jega.
The PDP further holds as worrisome that Prof. Jega, who only recently and rightly so, described the APC and the Buhari administration as a failure, is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after he was offered a juicy appointment as Chairman of Governing Council of University of Jos by President Buhari.
It is indeed unfortunate that Prof. Jega, as a professor of political science, could portray an ignorance of the manifest contrasts between the robust fortunes of our nation under the PDP and the wasteland she has become under the APC.
Perhaps the Professor needs to be reminded of how the PDP worked hard to revamp our nation’s economy, paid off our huge foreign debts and went ahead to grow the economy to become the largest investment hub in Africa as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with Fitch B+ rating; only for the APC to wreck the economy and turned our nation into the world poverty capital and a debtor country in a space of six years.
Prof. Jega must also be reminded how the PDP reinvigorated the private sector with new businesses and employments springing up in critical sectors of telecoms, aviation, agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, education, retailing, hospitality, healthcare and banking among others
.Today, under the APC and Buhari, these gains have been wrecked with massive closure of businesses, which saw over 60 million Nigerians losing their means of livelihood, with alarming 33.3 percent unemployment rate and over 82.9 million more and about 25 million families not being able to afford their daily meals as our country ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, due to the obnoxious policies of the APC and President Buhari.
Perhaps the former INEC chairman has forgotten how the PDP stabilized our fiscal economy and handed over our naira to the APC at N160 to a dollar only for the APC to wreck our currency to a dismal N510 to a dollar. He may have also forgotten how the PDP handed over the cost of fuel at N87 per liter and how the APC has hiked it to N165 per liter with attendant pressure on our economy.
We invite Professor Jega to note how the PDP ran an all-inclusive and transparent administration that guaranteed freedom of speech, equity, fairness as well as free and fair elections, which he attested to; and how the APC, had been running a massively corrupt, insensitive, divisive and exclusionist administration that has destroyed our national cohesion and turned our nation into a battle field.
As professor of political science, Prof. Jega ought to know that while the PDP is an ideologically based political party, the APC is just a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) operated on the basis of deception and that is why it has failed in all ramification and now fizzled in the eyes of the law.
Nigerians are already confronting the fact of the failures of the APC as well as President Buhari and would therefore not require a manipulative tendency of any individual seeking political relevance ahead of 2023.
After all, the roles which Prof Jega played in bringing this failed party and administration into office are still fresh in the hearts of Nigerians.
Tension in Kwara APC as AbdulRazaq, Mohammed set for showdown
Palpable tension has now gripped the ruling Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the conduct of today’s ward congresses in the state as the two warring groups in the party are poised for a showdown.
Already, the two warring groups have obtained nomination forms for the congress and they have mobilised their teeming supporters for the exercise so as to slug it out with each other during the congress.
One group being led by Alhaji Abdullahi Samari is said to have the support of the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq while the other group led by Hon. Bashr Omolaja Bolarinwa is said to have the support of the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
While the state secretariat of the group loyal to the governor is located along Commissioner’s Lodge, GRA , Ilorin, the other group loyal to the minister has its state secretariat located at Flower Garden Area, GRA, Ilorin.
The three-member committee of the APC led by Mr. Umar Yusuf from national secretariat, Abuja, have arrived in Ilorin and the committee has been selling nomination forms to the two groups in the party for the contest for various positions in all 193 wards in the state.
A state chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, on Tuesday at a press conference in Ilorin, said that the members of the party have prepared for the ward congress and warned against disruption of the congress.
He said that, “We are fully prepared for the ward congress and the security agencies have been informed so as to ensure a hitch-free congress on Saturday.”
Also, a group loyal to the minister at a press conference in Ilorin yesterday, said that they have obtained forms from the three-member committee from the national secretariat of the party so as to enable them participate in the Saturday ward congress in the state.
The spokesman of the group who is also the Legal Adviser of the party, Alhaji Ladi Mustapha, said “I am delighted to inform you that we have secured nomination forms for all prospective contestants into positions at the wards and local governments in compliance with the set guidelines for the exercise.
“Furthermore, we have notified the relevant agencies as required by the Electoral Act, 2006 (As Amended). In a nutshell, the ship is smooth sailing towards a safe harbour on this very crucial and important obligation to our party.”
Mustapha added that, “In spite of the unnecessary contours and roadblock mounted by some adversaries of this party, the truth has vindicated the just, that our flight of progress has continued to fly in higher altitudes.
“We have proved to the reactionary group that we are made of stiffer stuff and that the moving train is unstoppable.”
He therefore declared that, “It is difficult to absolve the current national leadership of our party of complicity in the crisis rocking APC in Kwara State today,” adding that, “They have tried all the tricks in the book to pervert the course of justice on issues, but our God is a God of justice.”
‘Nigerians won’t go back to Egypt’, APC hits Atiku
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Atiku Abubakar that Nigerians are no longer interested in being ruled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who said Nigerians are yearning for the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
After a private meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday, Atiku had said the opposition party will wrest power from the APC.
But reacting in a statement on Friday, John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee, said Nigerians will not return to the PDP.
“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ought to know that Nigerians can never return to Egypt again. They cannot vote the PDP in 2023 having tested the party and known that it is a failure. In other words, nothing good can come out of PDP.”
“They were there for 16 years without anything to show for it. The achievements of our party in the less than eight years in power has eclipsed the PDP 16 wasted years.
“APC is not in the class with the PDP in many ways,” he said.
