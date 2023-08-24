Thursday, August 24, 2023
Prigozhin’s death: Nothing happens in Russia without Putin’s involvement – Biden

US President, Joe Biden has said “little happens in Russia without the knowledge of Vladimir Putin”.

Biden made these remarks while reacting to the reported death of the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russia’s agency for air transport claimed that Prigozhin was among the passengers of a flight that crashed and burst into flames on Wednesday.

All 10 passengers aboard the plane were reported dead.

Speaking with CNN, Biden said: “You may recall, I was asked about this.”

“I said I would be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” CNN quoted Biden as saying.

The US president added that there is “not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind but I don’t know enough to know the answer.”

 

