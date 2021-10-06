breaking
Pressure mounts on US to designate IPOB terrorist organisation
There is mounting pressure on the United States government to designate secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a terrorist organisation.
An article in Washington Times is calling on US authorities to designate IPOB a terror group following acts of violence and mindless killings linked to it.
The article, noted that, IPOB had curiously sued the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin in a U.S. federal court.
Dr. Chike Akunyili, widower of former NAFDAC DG and Minister of Information, the late Dr. Dora Akunyili and eight others were killed in Onitsha, Anambra State, last week, including several other assassinations and killing of security agents linked to the group.
Others killed in the same gruesome manner included a former Head of Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Enugu, Professor SN Ndubisi; a federal high court Judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji; a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak; a traditional ruler, Chief Alexander Eduzueuno; Anglican priest, Rev. Emeka Merenu; and a young lawyer, Darlington Prime, among many others.
There were, however, arguments that there might be other groups exploiting the situation in the South-eastern part of the country to perpetrate criminal activities.
The piece written by the Executive Director of the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Baltimore, Ivan Sascha Sheehan, expressed displeasure that, “the violent secessionist group in question – the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – is yet to be designated a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) by the US Department of State.
“This is despite repeated pleas to do so by longstanding U.S. ally, Nigeria, where IPOB is based and carries out its murderous activities. It is difficult to explain how U.S. interests are served by inaction and complacency on IPOB. The listing costs nothing. But the designation would have significant implications for the group’s continuance.”
The publication noted that as soon as the designation was applied, no organisation that utilises U.S. currency would be able to legally conduct transactions with the organisation.
“By cutting off IPOB’s funding, the U.S. would weaken the 50,000 strong paramilitary outfit and provide Nigeria’s security forces room to train their sights squarely on ISIS-affiliated Boko Haram in the Northeast of the country. Counterterrorism operations against Boko Haram have long been assisted by U.S. agencies working in close coordination with the West African government,” it said.
It contended that though IPOB might appear to be Abuja’s problem alone, the militants had served as a distraction and bled precious resources, noting that over the past eighteen months, Boko Haram had regrettably been able to regroup and rejuvenate.
“The same is true of Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups across the volatile Sahel region. That the African continent is rapidly becoming a staging ground for global terror operations should concern U.S. officials. But Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s leader, is clearly unconcerned. That he feels no need to even disguise his support of terrorism is worrisome.
“Though IPOB’s principal aim is to restore a breakaway state of Biafra in the Southeastern parts of Nigeria, Mr. Kanu’s rhetoric, has become increasingly strident. ‘I don’t want peaceful actualisation (of Biafra),’ Mr. Kanu has said through his Radio Biafra channel, used to project threats, instructions, and propaganda into Nigeria from the safety of London. ‘If they don’t (give us Biafra), they will die.’
“Neither does Mr. Kanu make idle threats. The December revelation of IPOB’s 50,000 strong-armed paramilitary wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), complete with a Swastika-style flag, marked the end to all pretences of being a peaceful movement. What had been largely unspoken was publicly declared. Since then, violent IPOB attacks on both security personnel and civilians have surged by a terrifying 59%; deaths by 344%”, it said.
The report noted that more than 20 attacks were carried out in the first three months of this year alone, including the retribution-style bombing of a local state governor’s home, where four were killed, and an attack on a prison that freed some 2,000 dangerous criminals. Even neighboring states were forced to impose curfews to protect their citizens from marauders.
“There is also a nasty racial element to the IPOB attacks. In addition to attacks on the state, much of their violence is directed towards the Fulani people, a nomadic tribe of herders that roam across West Africa. Through Biafra Radio, IPOB regularly calls on its supporters to not only kill the Fulani, but to kill “any landlord that gives accommodation or rents his house or her house to a Fulani person.
“In one recent attack on a Fulani community, six young children were butchered with machetes – one, a baby, was burned alive. Their bodies were discarded in mass graves,” it said.
Criminal herdsmen have also been accused of embarking on a campaign of kidnapping, killing and rape of women across Nigeria.
Fulani militant group operating in Nigeria and parts of the Central African Republic was described in the Global Terrorism Index as the fourth deadliest known terrorist group operating in Nigeria and parts of the Central African Republic.
The GTI stated that in 2013, the Fulani killed around 80 people in total – but by 2014 the group had killed 1,229.
The Washington Times report cited an example of all the governors of Southeast Nigeria bowing to a 14-day ultimatum to ban open grazing in their districts – a move targeting the livelihoods of the Fulani – rather than face the wrath of the ESN.
“Similarly, it enforces a sit-at-home day every Monday, intended to economically cripple the region, through acts like the torching of passenger buses.
“The U.S. has correctly prescribed terror labels to other secessionist groups that employ these tactics – the ETA in Spain, the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka, and the PKK in Turkey. Now, the people IPOB claims to represent, the Igbo, are even seeking to distance themselves from the group”, it said.
The publication raises posers as to the reason the group was yet to be labelled a terror group.
“One reason may be the group’s million-dollar contracts with prominent American lobbying firms paid to whitewash the group’s reputation and lobby on Capitol Hill. It is impossible to believe that IPOB and Kanu’s deep pockets are not being lined by external organisations.
“A terror designation would put a stop to this influence peddling. It would also mean the group could not use the US or its Western allies, like London-based Radio Biafra, to further their cause,” it said.
The report wondered why “an African terrorist organisation is suing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in U.S. federal court,” saying, “It beggars belief”.
The Washington Times report said, “The group’s outsized influence – a function of its radio station, paid hands, and US lawyers – would be severely curtailed. Law enforcement in the US, the U.K., and elsewhere would be obligated to act by shutting down these activities.
“That a small terrorist organisation can bully senior U.S. officials in American courts and leverage the influence of foreign agents to challenge an ally’s security would be laughable were it not so alarming. Washington must not ignore Nigeria’s terrorists any longer.”
breaking
Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop media parade of suspects
Lagos State Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, assented to the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of the state, 2021.
With the new ACJL signed into law by the governor, media parade of suspects by law enforcement officers is now prohibited.
Other benefits of the act include conducting of criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform; powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations; compensation to victims of crime; protective measures for victims and witnesses, as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of the new law.
The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011, and 10 years later it was amended again.
The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the new ACJL will further reinforce the commitment of governor Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of law and order, protection of rights of citizens, decongestion of our correctional facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.
breaking
Buhari raises 2022 budget proposal to N16.45trn
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the National Assembly to increase the 2022 appropriation bill from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion in a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP) amendment forwarded to the legislative arm.
This is just as indications emerged in the two chambers of the Assembly that the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be presented by the President Buhari to a joint session of the federal lawmakers on Thursday .
The president’s fresh request was contained in a three-page letter seeking an amendment to the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP, which was recently approved by both chambers.
The federal lawmakers had last week, passed the MTEF-FSP retaining all the projections submitted to it by the President in July.
Both Senate and the House of Representatives referred the request letters to both chambers committee on finance to expedite action on the Amendment to meet up with Thursday possible presentation of budget by the President.
President Buhari in the letter said the revision was necessitated by the need to reflect the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, as well as other critical expenditures in the 2022 Budget.
According to him, the underlying drivers of the 2022 fiscal projections, such as oil price benchmark, oil production volume, exchange rate, GDP growth, and inflation rate reflect emergent realities and the macroeconomic outlook remained unchanged as in the previously approved 2022-2024 MTEF-FSP.
Arising from this, and other critical expenditure that should be accommodated in the 2022 appropriation bill, the President explained that changes in the projections in the framework included a N341.87 billion decrease in gross revenue projection from N8.870 trillion to N8.528 trillion.
He also said the federal government’s aggregate expenditure (including GOEs and Project-tied Loans) was projected to increase by N2.47 trillion, from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion.
President Buhari further explained that there was aN100 billion additional provision for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare for 2023 general elections in the country.
The letter, which was read at Tuesday plenary in the two chambers by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who presided at Senate plenary and House Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, read in part, “It is with pleasure that: forward the Revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal ‘Framework (MTEF) for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives. The fiscal effects of PIA implementation are assumed to kick in by mid-year 2022.
“The revised 2022-24 Fiscal Framework is the premised on hybrid of January-June (based on current fiscal regime) and July-December (based on PIA fiscal regime), while 2023 and 2024 are now fully based on the PIA.
“The provision of N54 billion to NASENI which represents one per cent FGN Share of Federation Account. Additional provision of N510 billion in the Service Wide Votes to cater for National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (N300 billion), police Operations Fund (N50 billion), Hazard Allowance for Health workers (N50 billion), Public Service Wage Adjustments (additional N80 billion), and MDAs’ Electricity Bills Debt (additional N37 billion).
“Additional Capital provision of N1.70 trillion, attributed to projected increases in Capital Supplementation by N179.1 billion, GOEs Capital by N222.1 billion; TETFUND Expenditure by N290.7 billion; Multilateral/Bilateral Project-tied Loans by N517.5 billon, and MDAs’ Capital Expenditure by N390.5 billon (including N178.1 billion provision for population and housing census to be carried out in 2022.
“The Aggregate Deficit (inclusive of GOEs and Project-tied Loans) is projected to increase by N692.0 billion or to 3.42 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 3.05 per cent of GDP. I herewith forward the Revised 2022-2024 MTEF. As the 2022 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved Revised 2022-2024 MTEF. I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on the submission.”
At the Senate, the Deputy Senate President, after reading the President’s letter referred same to the Committee on Finance.
The Committee which is Chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola was mandated to report back tomorrow, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
“You will have to report back to us latest tomorrow (Wednesday), to enable us use it as a predicate for the budget presentation on Thursday”, Omo-Agege said.
Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, immediately after the Deputy President of the Senate , Ovie Omo – Agege finished reading the request, informed the Senate that 2022 budget presentation would be made by President Buhari to joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday this week.
“In view of the planned 2022 budget presentation to joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari this Thursday, I move for suspension of our relevant rules for expeditious consideration of the revised 2022 – 2024 MTEF/ FSP documents.
“In doing this, I move that lead debate on the request should be skipped and that it should be transmitted to our committee on Finance for the required scrutiny for just 24 hours , which makes the committee’s report to be submitted on Wednesday in plenary to pave way for the Thursday budget presentation by the President. I so move,” he added.
Accordingly, in line with parliamentary practices and procedures, the leader’s motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, and adopted by the Senate when put to voice votes.
At the House, Gbajabiamila after reading the letter thereafter referred it to the Finance Committee chaired by Hon. James Faleke.
He said the Committee should get to work on the amendment, adding that there was the possibility that Buhari would present the appropriation bill on Thursday.
His words: “Finance Committee should get down to work on the amendment, there’s a possibility that Buhari will present the budget on Thursday.”
Shortly after the letter was read in the House, a member, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, raised a point of order saying the MTEF was a money bill, saying every money bill passes all stages including the first reading and second reading, at which point it must be subjected to debate before being sent to the committee.
Corroborating Ossai’s statement, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu citing relevant House rules told Gbajabiamila to allow the lawmakers debate the amendment at the plenary, Wednesday.
Elumelu said, “Yes you had ruled on the point of order raised by Ossai on issue of the need to debate the general principles of the bill whether brought in for amendment or a fresh bill. If you go to paragraph four of the same point of order, it says during debates for money bills, member should be given five minutes each to make submissions.
“You just read a letter as to the effect that there has been changes to the earlier approved MTEF which has led to his bringing a letter asking to of course make some adjustments. “Confining such adjustments to the House Committee on Finance for them to deliberate and bring back in two days and announcing possibility of president presenting the proposed 2022 estimates on Thursday, if you look at the time frame it would seem we are hasty to look at those items that make it different from what we had approved.”
Ruling them out of order, Gbajabiamila said, “Both you and Hon Ossai had referred to Order 12 Rule 19 and you referred to paragraph 4. The said Order 12 Rule 19 is talking about the budget. The MTEF is not the budget. We are not discussing about the appropriation bill today. You are ruled out of order.”
breaking
South East governors vow to end sit-at-home by all legal means
Governors and leaders of the South East geo-political zone have vowed to end insecurity in the zone by engaging the Federal Government on security and agitations by the youths.
The governors and leaders, who met on Tuesday also condemned the frequent sit-at-home calls by non-state actors, particularly the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and vowed to do everything within the law to end such orders.
The leaders also agreed to end sit-at-home in the South East and ensure that people were free to go about their lawful duties.
To strengthen the security in the region the leaders also resolved to ensure that every state in the zone launches the Ebubeagu security outfit by December 31.
These formed part of the communique, yesterday, at a security meeting in Enugu.
The eight-point communique read to newsmen by the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi said: “The Governors and leaders of the South East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings;
“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains, the meeting resolved that Governors and all people of the south East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone;
“The meeting agreed that the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South East States and laws passed in various South East States before the end of 2021;
“The meeting received the Committee report from Ohanaeze on various matters affecting
the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports from Ohanaeze Worldwide for immediate implementation, and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of our people, especially the youths;
“The meeting agreed to support security agencies to restore peace in the South East;
“The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra State come November 6, 2021.”
Governors of Ebonyi, Imo, and host state Enugu as well as Deputy Governor of Abia State were present.
But Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano was once again absent and did not send his deputy, a development, Daily Sun learnt, was condemned by people at the meeting.
Members of the National Assembly from the zone, led by Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu were in attendance, just as the clergy led by Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma and other bishops and traditional rulers were present.
Latest News
- ‘Stop asking me why I’m still single’ Actress Dayo Amusa blows hot
- Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop media parade of suspects
- Buhari raises 2022 budget proposal to N16.45trn
- Pressure mounts on US to designate IPOB terrorist organisation
- Yakubu raises alarm over Anambra governorship election, says security never been this urgent
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo
-
breaking1 day ago
EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife
-
POLITICS1 day ago
‘Why I addressed Tinubu as Mr President during our London visit’ – Rep Suleja
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘Don’t join IPOB’s sit-at-home’, Arewa youths tell Middle Belt region
-
NEWS1 day ago
Google marks Teachers’ Day with unique doodle
-
NEWS1 day ago
Facebook, WhatsApp Restored For Users Globally After Six Hours’ Shut Down
-
breaking1 day ago
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
-
breaking1 day ago
‘My purported resignation was fake news’ – Okonjo-Iweala