Presidential poll: Atiku, Obi head to court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his Labor Party (LP) counterpart Peter Obi have announced that they will seek redress in the court over the outcome of Satursday’s presidential election

They all spoke on Wednesday after Bola Tinubu of the All Progress Congress (APC) was declared winner of the election and the president-elect.

The PDP described Tinubu’s victory as “a grave injustice which will not stand.”

Senator Dino Melaye, spokesman and Director Public Affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee, in a terse statement on Wednesday evening, said there will be no going back on the battle to retrieve the mandate which he called a “stolen one.”

Melaye said: “A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning.

“This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome,” he said.

Obi on the other hand, has said he would contest Tinubu’s victory through legal and peaceful means.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference addressed by his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, I address you all and indeed all Nigerians on the current situation in the country following the announcement of the purported result of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25th 2023.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election,” Baba-Ahmed said.

