NEWS
Presidential guards killed by terrorists buried amid tears
Troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army who were killed by terrorists in Bwari area of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were buried amid tears on Thursday.
The leader of the soldiers, Captain Attah Samuel and four other personnel, who paid the supreme price during a clearance operation, were buried in the nation’s capital.
The burial process started with Christian wake and funeral service in honour of the fallen heroes held at St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before their final Internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.
In July, the armed officers were ambushed while trying to foil a planned attack by terrorists on the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.
Until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the FCT respectively.
Reading the funeral oration of the deceased personnel, the Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion, Lt.-Col. Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt.-Col. Joshua Kolawole Adisa, described the late Captain and Soldiers as thorough-bred Infantrymen.
They said that the deceased were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.
‘‘We ask God to console the families left behind,” Hassan said.
“While the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourns, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the lord till the resurrection morning,” he said.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. James Alilu Ataguba presented accoutrements to the next of kins of the deceased personnel while the remains of the fallen heroes were lowered.
Our correspondent reports that there was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes a farewell
Those in attendance during the burial include: senior officers of the Nigerian Army; Commanding Officers; Staff Officers of the Brigade; Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon John Gabaya; family members and the barracks community.
NEWS
Fire guts documents, furniture, others at Nigerian National Assembly
he management of the National Assembly has confirmed the fire outbreak at the new wing of the House of Representatives on Thursday evening.
The incident happened at a storeroom in the lower chamber’s section of the complex in Abuja.
Passers-by around 6pm who noticed smoke coming out from a store on the second floor of the New Building, House of Reps Wing of the Complex, raised the alarm.
The wing houses the offices of the lawmakers, committee rooms, banks and other private businesses.
The office of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and principal officers are on the fourth floor.
Firefighters from the Federal Fire Service within the premises and other first responders rushed to the scene.
The inferno was later put out by the firefighters and other responders.
Agada Rawlings, Director, National Assembly Information in his reaction to the Incident in a late-night statement, said that the situation was immediately brought under control.
He said the fire was suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the staff members working with the Clerk of the House of Representatives.
He said the employee quickly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit in the complex.
Rawlings explained that the fire was put out with the assistance of staff members on duty who immediately broke into the affected office and used fire extinguishers before the arrival of the fire service officer.
He said; “There was a fire incident this evening (Thursday) in one of the Janitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the new-wing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the Staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.
“Consequently, the combined prompt efforts curtained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.
“It is expected that after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and works directorates, normalcy in the New Wings, housing all principal officers of the House of Representatives and Honourable members offices will be restored immediately.
“Management wishes to commend the prompt response/actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak.”
NEWS
El-Rufai writes Buhari, says terrorists creating ‘parallel’ govt in Kaduna
Terrorists are consolidating their grip on communities in Kaduna with a parallel government and permanent operational base, according to Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari.
El-Rufai in the memo, warned the president of the terrorists’ consolidation in a late July memo, according to online platform, Premium Times.
The terrorists belonging to Ansaru for short, are believed to have moved to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State in 2012 when they broke away from Boko Haram.
In the memo, the governor laid bare how the terrorists have infiltrated and dominated communities and formed “a parallel governing authority,” exercising control over social and economic activities and dispensation of justice in the area.
He said the terrorists had advanced in their plans to make Kaduna forest areas their “permanent operational base” for the North-west region, citing a “series of intelligence reports.”
“Observed movement patterns and intercepted communications of migrating terrorists have shown a clear interest in setting up a base, with the stretches of forest area between Kaduna and Niger states strongly considered,” he wrote.
Law banning political activities
As the political activities towards the 2023 general elections pick up steam, the terrorists, El-Rufai told Buhari, have promulgated a law to ban residents from participating.
“The insurgents enacted a law in the District, banning all forms of political activity or campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, especially in Madobiya and Kazage villages,” the governor wrote.
The Ansaru terrorists are known to have an extremist ideological posture against democracy and secular authorities.
In 2021, the census enumeration exercise could only hold in two of the 11 wards that form Birnin Gwari due to the threat of armed banditry and terrorism, officials in both Kaduna State government and the population commission had said.
The ban on political activities, the governor said, followed a recent wedding ceremony involving the terrorists.
“According to actionable intelligence, members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Musulmina Fi’biladis Sudan (aka Ansaru) are hibernating in Kuyello district of Birnin Gwari LGA, which recently conducted a nuptial ceremony during which they married two yet-to-be-identified female residents of Kuyello village,” Mr El-Rufai wrote.
“The ceremony was attended by various Ansaru members and witnessed by residents of the area. After the marital rites, insurgents in attendance reportedly conveyed the brides to the dreaded Kuduru forest, in the same District.”
Extracting revenues
In the area of adjudicating disputes, Mr El-Rufai said the terrorists “fined one Mu’azu Ibrahim, a resident of Kuyello community, the sum of One Million Naira for selling plots of land without the consent of the owners.”
In addition, with the government becoming removed from rural communities, leaving them at the mercy of violent criminals, terrorists, Mr El-Rufai suggested, are manning the ungoverned space and extracting revenues from the people.
“Multiple reports also exist of bandits and terrorists exacting protection levies and similar taxes from farmers and communities, in return for permission to cultivate their fields,” the governor said.
Terrorism researchers say that revenues from taxes and levies forced on ungoverned spaces – created by the failure or limited capacity of the government – are a major source of financing and sustenance for terrorists.
Like the Kaduna situation described by El-Rufai, ISWAP terrorists based on the Lake Chad islands are also extracting huge revenues from the fishing activities and pastoralists operating in the area.
El-Rufai, when contacted, said he would not comment on this story because his correspondence was supposed to be confidential communication to the president.
In 2016, he wrote a similar confidential letter to the president, warning that the Buhari administration was losing momentum just about a year after coming to power
NEWS
Soludo suspends LG Chairman over alleged killing of wife
Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has suspended the transition committee chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon Mbazulike Iloka.
Iloka, who is popularly known as Mba Mba, was suspended over the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death last Sunday morning.
Iloka’s wife, Chidiebere, was said to have slumped and died on Sunday morning, after serving her husband breakfast.
But those who know the coupe insisted that Iloka may have killed his wife, as he has a record of consistently battering her.
Signs of violence was also found on her body, while a huge wound on her head aroused suspicion, leading to public outcry over her death.
In a letter of suspension, which was signed by Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affair, Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, the chairman was asked to hand over to the head of Local Government administration, to avoid interfering in investigation.
The letter read: “Following the sad news of the death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on 7th August 2022, there have been a massive outcry over the circumstances leading to her death, including alleged possible homicide.
“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.
“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration, not later that 12th August 2022, until further notice.”
Iloka has only recently been appointed chairman of the local government. He has only been in office for about a week before his eventual removal.
Latest News
- Fire guts documents, furniture, others at Nigerian National Assembly
- 2022 World Cup: FIFA announces new date for kick off
- PDP Crisis: Dele Momodu warns Wike to apply brakes before it’s too late
- El-Rufai writes Buhari, says terrorists creating ‘parallel’ govt in Kaduna
- Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Catholics want Lalong suspended
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Pope not against my appointment as DG of Tinubu’s campaign – Lalong
-
NEWS2 days ago
DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo church attack suspects
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema boosts chance with Super Cup win
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Three players Boehly is planning to buy for Chelsea revealed
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
Nigeria loses N101bn worth of oil, says OPEC
-
SPORTS13 hours ago
Rashford takes decision on joining PSG
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
PDP Crisis: Dele Momodu warns Wike to apply brakes before it’s too late
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Sen. Dariye may pick Labour Party nomination form after prison release