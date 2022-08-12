Presidential guards killed by terrorists buried amid tears

Troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army who were killed by terrorists in Bwari area of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were buried amid tears on Thursday.

The leader of the soldiers, Captain Attah Samuel and four other personnel, who paid the supreme price during a clearance operation, were buried in the nation’s capital.

The burial process started with Christian wake and funeral service in honour of the fallen heroes held at St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before their final Internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

In July, the armed officers were ambushed while trying to foil a planned attack by terrorists on the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

Until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the FCT respectively.

Reading the funeral oration of the deceased personnel, the Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion, Lt.-Col. Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt.-Col. Joshua Kolawole Adisa, described the late Captain and Soldiers as thorough-bred Infantrymen.

They said that the deceased were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

‘‘We ask God to console the families left behind,” Hassan said.

“While the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourns, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the lord till the resurrection morning,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. James Alilu Ataguba presented accoutrements to the next of kins of the deceased personnel while the remains of the fallen heroes were lowered.

Our correspondent reports that there was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes a farewell

Those in attendance during the burial include: senior officers of the Nigerian Army; Commanding Officers; Staff Officers of the Brigade; Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon John Gabaya; family members and the barracks community.