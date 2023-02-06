Presidential election: Why there won’t be problems in Rivers – Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has predicted what might likely happen during the presidential election in Rivers State.

Asari said there would be no problem in Rivers State during the presidential election because almost all the political stakeholders support the same candidate.

In a viral video, Asari said: “We will not have problems during the Presidential election in Rivers State because almost all of us are on the same boat.”

Asari and the State Governor, Nyesom Wike are not best of friends, but both are believed to be supporting the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Though Wike is yet to openly declare his support for Tinubu, there are reports of him directing his aides, and all the local government chairmen in the State to support Tinubu.

Wike is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but has refused to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.