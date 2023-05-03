Presidential election tribunal to begin hearing of petitions against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will on Monday commence hearing in the petitions filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his party, the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against the victory of Bola Tinubu and his party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku and Obi are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in which Bola Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku and Obi had approached the tribunal with a petition alleging massive electoral fraud and requesting that the tribunal upturn the election of Tinubu.

Each of the them is asking the tribunal to declare him was the winner of the elections based on results on INEC’s server.

That claim has however been refuted by the INEC.

A top official of the election petitions tribunal affirmed that the hearing proceedings would start on Monday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to release the information, he said, ‘’The Presidential election tribunal has fixed Monday, May 8th as for the hearing of the petitions challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.’’