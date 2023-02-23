Presidential election: EFCC exposes new ways politicians plan to buy votes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has discovered other means politicians have hatched to buy votes in the upcoming elections.

Appearing on Channels Television on Wednesday, EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said that intelligence at his disposal showed that some politicians plan to buy votes as bribes rather than cash.

This is following the scarcity of the new naira notes experienced by Nigerians nationwide.

Bawa advised the electorate to cooperate with the EFCC in its efforts in tackling vote-buying during the Saturday’s polls.

Bawa said that Nigerians should get it right this time by voting into power people with integrity and ethical standards.

“We have intel that a lot of people have bought some items that they want [to use] to buy votes in kind, not in cash. Some of these things are out there,” he stated.

“Politicians are also Nigerians. We too have a way of doing our own things. We have our own experiences in this as well.”

Summary Article Name EFCC exposes new ways politicians plan to buy votes Description The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has discovered other means politicians have hatched to buy votes in the upcoming elections. Author Ibrahim Lateef Publisher Name NewsDay Nigeria