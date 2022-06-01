POLITICS
Presidential candidate: APC governors hold closed-door meeting
Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, held a meeting behind closed doors in Abuja.
The meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) held hours after the APC governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Details of the meeting, which was said to have held at the Kebbi governor’s lodge, are still sketchy, but at the session with Buhari earlier on Tuesday, the discussion focused on the party’s presidential primary scheduled for June 6 to 8.
Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, also confirmed the meeting when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television on Tuesday night.
Sule, however, did not give details of what was on the agenda of the PGF meeting.
Meanwhile, in his address, Buhari had urged the governors to ensure that the presidential primary reflects internal democracy.
“As we approach the convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community,” he said.
“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.
“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.
“I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention.
“This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger.”
POLITICS
2023: PDP candidate, Kashim withdraws from Bauchi governorship race
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim has withdrawn from the 2023 race.
The Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari, informed newsmen of the development on Tuesday.
The spokesman said Kashim withdrew from the contest citing personal reasons.
The party assured that it would follow due process to replace the candidate.
“The only option left for the party is to forward the name of his replacement to INEC for proper documentation”, Zainabari said.
The PDP is expected to conduct a fresh primary or select another flagbearer through affirmation as required by its constitution and electoral laws.
Kashim had secured 655 votes from the 656 delegates that participated in the primary poll.
The politician served as Secretary to the State Government during the previous administration.
POLITICS
Road to 2023: Two sons of CJN win PDP, APC tickets for National Assembly contest
Two sons of the Chief Judge of the Federation Justice Ibrahim Tanko have clinched National Assembly tickets for the 2023 elections.
One of the sons, Siraj Ibrahim Tanko, won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Bauchi North Senatorial seat.
He defeated two other contestants, including the incumbent Senator representing the constituency, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa.
While Siraj polled 189 votes, Imba, his closest rival secured 177 votes while Bulkachuwa did not get a single vote.
The other son of the CJN, Sani Ibrahim Tanko, won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primary election in Shira Giafe Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives.
Unlike his brother, he was elected unopposed.
POLITICS
APC Presidential Primaries: Pastor Tunde Bakare agrees to step down for party’s choice
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he will step down from the 2023 race if his party so demands.
Bakare spoke on Monday with newsmen in Abuja at the venue of the screening of presidential aspirants of the APC.
On Monday, the screening committee, headed by former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, screened former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; and former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
Others also screened were Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Felix Nicholas; Senator Ajayi Borroffice; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Uju Ken-Ohaneye; and former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima.
Bakare told newsmen: “The party supremacy is the utmost essence.
“You cannot force your way through a party’s structure.
“The party has the final say.
“And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.
“The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not.
“And it depends on the people, who are doing the screening.
“By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for.
“We have supplied every information.
“And every information given is accurate and there is no miscommunication anywhere.
“Therefore, we will listen to what they have to say to us.
“And we trust God for accurate answers and deserving answers to all questions.”
On her part, the only female aspirant, Ken-Ohaneye, also said she would step down if the party asked her to do so, provided the party would be willing to carry on with her economic blueprints.
She said: “I want you to know that we are a family politically, and if I am asked by the party to step down, I will not challenge the party, because, like they say, charity begins at home.
“I will never see it as a problem to my party, because I am going to respect them.
“I am going to do whatever it takes to promote my party and make them relax so that they can make a better decision.
“So, if their decision is to ask me to step down, I will not have choice than to step down.
“As long as they can carry over my blueprints on board, definitely, I will respect my party.”
Presidential aspirants to be screened on Tuesday (today) are Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Tein Jack-Rich; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is at present in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
