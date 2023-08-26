The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, is currently doing her one-year youth service and therefore, occupying the ministerial position is in breach of the NYSC Act.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, stated this, saying the scheme would take the necessary action on the matter.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that a civic group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) confirmed that Musawa was still a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Newly Appointed Minister By President Tinubu Still Undergoing NYSC As Nigerian Senate Failed To Do Thorough Screening – HURIWA | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/puysnpsXpW pic.twitter.com/dxUsfvxonE — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 24, 2023

HURIWA, in a statement signed by its National President, Emmanuel Onwubiko, had said the minister was posted to Onyilokwu Onyilowa and Co., said to be located at the old Banex Plaza, Abuja.

In a statement titled: “You can’t be a serving NYSC Corper and Minister at the Same Time” HURIWA had said her NYSC posting details are FC/23A/505.

Blasting the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led 10th Senate for allowing Musawa to “take a bow and go” HURIWA questioned the gesture by the lawmakers, some of whom, it hinted, had prior knowledge that there were unanswered posers over her NYSC status.

Meanwhile, speaking with Daily Trust over the issue, the NYSC spokesperson confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

He said Mrs Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi State where she had her orientation programme but later relocated to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

He said it was when she got to Kaduna that she absconded and didn’t complete the programme.

Megwa noted that the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.