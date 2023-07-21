Friday, July 21, 2023
NEWS

President Tinubu visits Kaduna, attends graduation ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji,

Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Tinubu visits Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday attend the graduation ceremony of the Armed forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

This will be Tinubu’s first visit to Kaduna State since he was sworn in as President on May 29.

Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun had in an statement made via Twitter, given a hint about the President’s visit.

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College was established in 1976 and has over the years of its existence attained high level developmental strides and acquired international status as a reputable citadel of Military Institution in African sub – region.

