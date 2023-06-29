President Tinubu to visit Ogun State on Thursday

Barring any last minute change of plans, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday (today) visit to Ogun State.

Tinubu is expected to visit Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

During the visit, Tinubu will pay Sallah homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

In a notice of the impending visit of President Tinubu to Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun enjoined all party leaders, elders and supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun East Senatorial District to converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West will converge at the Alake’s place by 10.30am.

This is Tinubu’s first visit to the South-west since his inaguration as President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.