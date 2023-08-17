President Tinubu to swear in ministers August 21

President Bola Tinubu will swear in the newly appointed ministers on August 21, the Federal Government has said.

The government made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr George Akume.

According to the statement, the swearing-in ceremony will take place by 10am at the Federal Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each. All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am,” Akume said in the statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

President Tinubu on Wednesday formally assigned portfolios to the ministers, recently cleared by the Senate, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who was made Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo, Aviation Minister.

Incidentally, Tinubu’s predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari also sworn in his ministers on August 21 , 2019 during his second tenure in office.