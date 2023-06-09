Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeNEWSPresident Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
NEWSTrending

President Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

4
Online Editor
By Online Editor
10 allegations on Godwin Emefiele by DSS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele from office with immediate effect.

According to a terse statement by Willie Bassey Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday night, it is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, summoned Emefiele, over a $53 million judgement debt arising from the Paris Club refunds.

The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, mandated that the court will not hear Emefiele’s motion for stay until he appears before it.

 

Previous article
Massive Looting: Ortom’s left no single official car – Benue Governor, Alia
Next article
Amobi Ogah, Labour Party Rep-elect who praised Tinubu apologises to party
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network