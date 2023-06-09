President Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele from office with immediate effect.

According to a terse statement by Willie Bassey Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday night, it is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, summoned Emefiele, over a $53 million judgement debt arising from the Paris Club refunds.

The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, mandated that the court will not hear Emefiele’s motion for stay until he appears before it.