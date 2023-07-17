The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has cautioned the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government not to engage in flagrant disobedience to lawful court orders which are the bedrock of democracy.

Kanu, who spoke through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after the routine visit to the Department of State Services, reminded Tinubu that his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s despotic regime was characterised by “atrocious, egregious, and disdainful violation of the rule of law and positive orders of Courts of law.”

Asking that the government should immediately obey the judgment and Order made by their own Court of Appeal and other courts directing his release, Kanu noted that his continued detention was a gross violation of Court Orders and judgment of lawful orders.

Ejiofor, who conveyed Kanu’s message in a statement on Monday, condemned the ongoing sit-at-home which he never sanctioned having in mind that those he is fighting to protect are the ones bearing the brunt of the effects of the sit-at-home.

The statement read, “We visited our indefatigable and formidable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – today, being the 17th day of July 2023, at the SSS Headquarters, Abuja, where he is still being held illegally, and unconstitutionally, in solitary confinement.

“Onyendu was briefed on another landmark victory we recorded in Court today for one Ezigbote NwaChineke, who was discharged today by an Abuja Federal High Court under our application/submission, after spending almost three years in the Correctional facility, and consequently, freed this morning. The details will be made public in due time.

“Also, the update was provided to Onyendu on the ongoing preparation for an independent medical examination by his Doctors, which information in respect thereto shall also remain private for now.

“Onyendu was deeply worried about the heinous activities of charlatans who are unleashing havoc/mayhem on our peaceful people in the South-East under the guise of unauthorized sit-at-home orders, for which Onyendu, for the umpteenth time reiterated his strong rejection, disapproval, and condemnation of the activities of these obvious enemies of our people.

“Onyendu reminded those behind these criminal activities that by their ill-conceived actions, they are speedily destroying the economy of the South-East, for which the Federal Government of Nigeria will be celebrating and applauding them.”

It added, “Onyendu instructed me to remind our people and by extension the entire world that: (1) By the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on his appeal, on the 13th day of October 2022, all the frivolous and unfounded charges/indictments preferred against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria, were struck out, and consequently died a natural death.

“2) That the said judgment has not been set aside by the Supreme Court, to date. (3). That the subsequent unprecedented Order of the same Court of Appeal staying the execution of the same judgment which freed him and directed for his unconditional release, was not founded on any known law, or judicial precedents, and thus remain unconstitutional.

“4) That his present incarceration in solitary confinement in the custody of the SSS is unconstitutional as it has no backing of any law or Order of the Court. (5) That the Federal Government of Nigeria should be prevailed upon to immediately allow the hearing of both our appeal against the unprecedented Order of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of his judgment, given the injurious and unconstitutional character of the order so that a date can be set down even during this vacation for the appeal to be heard.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should desist from thwarting the process incidental to the hearing of this appeal. (6) The Federal Government of Nigeria must immediately obey the judgment and Order made by their own Court of Appeal and immediately release Onyendu, unconditionally.

“The Tinubu-led government must not inherit the atrocious, egregious, and disdainful violation of the rule of law and positive Orders of Courts of law, which was the hallmark of Buhari’s despotic administration.”