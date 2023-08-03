Thursday, August 3, 2023
HomeNEWSPresident Tinubu Sends Second List Of Ministerial Nominees To Nigerian Senate
NEWS

President Tinubu Sends Second List Of Ministerial Nominees To Nigerian Senate

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The list was submitted to the Senate amid screening of Lateef Fagbemi, a nominee from Kwara State.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the list containing his second batch of ministers to the senate.

The president submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Hassan Hadejia.

Already, the Senate had screened 25 nominees in the first batch as of the time of filing this report and there are three more nominees to go.

Gbajabiamila had last Thursday submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.

It is unclear the number of names on the second list as Senate President Godswill Akpabio is yet to unveil it.

The list was submitted to the Senate amid screening of Lateef Fagbemi, a nominee from Kwara State.



Source link

Previous article
We Have Decided To Return To Dialogue – Labour Leaders, NLC, TUC Announce After Meeting With President Tinubu
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network