The Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to tell Nigerians his true name and clear the air over the controversy around his academic certificates.

The former governor of Anambra State said this on Tuesday in a press conference in Abuja and asked Tinubu to provide clear details about the schools he attended, whether he participated in the National Youth Service Corps, and if he changed his name at any point.

“Mr Tinubu should tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served, and the certificate he obtained. He must do this task once and now,” Obi said.

“The controversy is unnecessary just as the implicit global embarrassment could have been avoided. In my opinion, Chief Bola Tinubu should have saved the nation and himself this protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety.

“Even this late in the day, however, Chief Bola Tinubu still owes the nation and the world a simple debt of obligation which only he can discharge. I call on him to immediately and personally mount the rostrum of his present high office to perform a simple task once and for all time.

“He should re-introduce himself to the nation he governs and to the world for the avoidance of further doubt,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor said President Tinubu should let the world know his name, his place of birth, his parentage, the primary and secondary schools he attended with dates as well as the actual universities he attended and certificates obtained and should indicate clearly where and when he did his National Youth Service.

He said, “In addition, if at any time he has had a change of name, he should clearly state so and the circumstances. That, in itself, is no crime. This simple task should take no more than a few minutes. It requires no affidavits, prolonged court processes, spokespersons, agents or surrogates.

“This task is one which only Chief Bola Tinubu himself through a direct personal statement can perform. He must perform this task urgently in order to lay to rest, once and for the last time, the many lingering doubts and valid speculations about his true identity.”

Obi who is currently challenging President Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court, said a leader cannot outsource a clear unambiguous personal statement about his identity to political surrogates, official spokespersons, lawyers or any other persons no matter how highly placed.

He insisted that a matter of the personal identity of a leader is too sensitive and central to the functions of the office he currently occupies to be trifled with, outsourced or disguised under the cloak of officialdom, as it is also about integrity, morality, values and the rule of law that defines the character of the Nation and its people.

“In his present capacity as a leader of a nation of over 200m Nigerians, his true identity is a matter of grave national and international interest. The people deserve to know with certainty the true identity of their leader and this overrides whatever rights he may have to personal privacy. In addition, the international community deserves to know the true identity of the person with whom they will engage on Nigeria.

“Having stood for an election to the elevated public office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Bola Tinubu has implicitly undertaken to cede the rights of a private citizen in favour of a life of open disclosure of his true identity, and other circumstances that may be of public interest.

“His personal integrity demands no less. The legitimacy of the office he currently occupies demands that much and even more. Respect for the integrity and esteem of the Nigerian nation within the community of nations makes it even more incumbent and compulsory. It is time to do the right thing,” Obi said.