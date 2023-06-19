Monday, June 19, 2023
President Tinubu meets Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote at the Presidential Villa

Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gates was accompanied on the visit by  Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

After a closed-door meeting, Dangote disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to provide the President with an update on the efforts of the foundation to enhance the healthcare sector in the country.

Gates is in Nigeria to discuss global health and development with national and local leaders, foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators.

The visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

The moderated event, Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation, will be co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School and livestreamed across Africa by media partners Africa.com and Channels Television. It will take place at 10am WAT (Lagos) on 21 June.

More to follow

