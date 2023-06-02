President Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Wike, Ibori, Makinde

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with certain prominent political figures at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Among the attendees are Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, and Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State.

Former Governors Wike, Ibori, and Makinde arrived at the State House around 4:20 pm.

Wike and Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They are part of a group known as the G-5, which opposed their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 elections.