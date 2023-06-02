Friday, June 2, 2023
HomeNEWSPresident Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Wike, Ibori, Makinde
NEWS

President Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Wike, Ibori, Makinde

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
President Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Wike,

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with certain prominent political figures at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Among the attendees are Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, and Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State.

Former Governors Wike, Ibori, and Makinde arrived at the State House around 4:20 pm.

Wike and Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They are part of a group known as the G-5, which opposed their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 elections.

Previous article
Court affirms Iyorchia Ayu’s sack as PDP National Chairman
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network