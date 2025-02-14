President Tinubu arrives Addis Ababa, meets ministers

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

The President was received at the airport by the Ethiopian Deputy Chief of Protocol, Eshetu Legesse, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the charge d’affaires of the Nigerian embassy in Ethiopia, Nasir Aminu.

The President later met with some of his cabinet members, who are attending the summit with him.

At the meeting were the Ministers of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Aviation, Festus Keyamo; Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris; Environment, Balarabe Lawal and State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, also attended the meeting.

