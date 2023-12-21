President Bola Tinubu’s administration has listed five transport firms for the implementation of its 50 percent reduction in interstate transport fares and free train rides for Nigerians travelling between December 21, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

The Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, listed the transport firms as – GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata and Area Motor.

SaharaReporters reported on Wednesday that President Tinubu had approved a 50 percent reduction in the prices of inter-state transport fares for Nigerians travelling during the Yuletide from Thursday, December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

It also reported that the President approved free rides for commuters on all train services within the period.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the inter-ministerial committee on presidential intervention, Dele Alake, announced the administration’s gesture to State House Correspondents at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday.

He said, “In the spirit of Christmas and end of the year festivities President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in another demonstration of his love for Nigerians has approved that the federal government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation to allow our compatriots who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometown to do so without stress and extra burden posed by high cost transport around this period.

“President Tinubu wants Nigerians to be able to travel within Nigeria to wherever they want to go to meet their loved ones without extra burden of paying exorbitantly for interstate public transportation.

“It is in this wise that the President is announcing through us that beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at 50 per cent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro for their travels this holiday season.”

However, the All Progressives Congress United Kingdom, also tweeted: “Participating companies in the FG’s plan to reduce the transport burden of travelling 5 million Nigerians:

“1.GIG (God is Good)

2. Chisco Transport

3. Young Shall Grow

4. God Bless Ezenwata

5. Area Motor

“The available routes cut across the country especially Lagos to South East State, Abuja to South East, Lagos to North, South East to North, Abuja to South West and Port-Harcourt to Northern States.

“It, however, enjoined those who wish to travel to go to the motors parks and terminals of the transport firms approved for the discount.

“Nigerians travelling these interstate routes are advised to attend the motor parks and terminals for the transportation companies listed above for discounted trips.”