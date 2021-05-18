President Buhari seeks new N2.342tr external loan

President Buhari has sought the Nigerian senate’s approval for a fresh N2.343 trillion external loan to finance the 2021 budget.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read a letter from the president seeking approval for the loan during plenary today May 18.

Buhari said the loan was to finance the 2021 budget deficit of N5.6trillion.

He said the loan would enable the federal government to fund critical infrastructural projects in health, education and other sectors.

This is coming barely a month after the Senate approved the sum of $1.5bn and €995 million external borrowings for the federal government.

The loans were part of the $5.5 billion and €995 million external borrowings President Muhammadu Buhari had, in May 2020, asked the Red Chamber to approve to finance various priority projects of the federal government and to support the state governments facing fiscal challenges.