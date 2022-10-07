President Buhari presents last national budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presented the national budget of N19.76 trillion to the joint session of Federal lawmakers today.

Friday ’s presentation will be the 8th time since he first won election on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and was sworn into office on 29th May, 2015.

It was observed that activities in the National Assembly were reduced and restricted, preparatory for President Buhari’s visit which has been slated for 10.00am.

Vehicular and human traffic have also been restricted with security in and around the complex tightened.

Holiday has also been declared for administrative and legislative aides of Senators and House of Representatives members, leaving the personnel of the Sergeant-At-Arms which is the official internal security outfit of the parliament.

Combined security teams have also been deployed all over the complex even as personnel of presidential guards could be seen with their vehicles parked at the car park.

The personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) could also be seen patrolling the NASS complex, with the security agents at the entrance replaced with police personnel who are completely different from the known faces that have been with the National Assembly.

Those accessing the complex are being strictly checked by security operatives to ensure that they are properly tagged before being allowed access.

Also Bank branches and other offices whose activities are unrelated to legislative matters have been closed for purposes of decorum.

The presentation ceremony tooj place at the House of Representatives’ makeshift Chamber on the ground floor which is spacious enough to accommodate the joint session.

As the President presents the budget seven months to the end of his tenure, these are run down of his previous budgets:

2016 budget – N6.06 trillion; 2017 – N7.29 trillion; 2018 – N8.6 trillion; 2019 – N8.83 trillion; 2020 – N9.79 trillion; 2021 – N13.08 trillion; 2022 – N16 trillion; and 2022 – N19 trillion.