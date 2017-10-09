President Buhari meets 3 Northern Governors in closed-door

President Muhammadu on Monday met three Northern governors in closed-door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The three governors that met the President separately are Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state.

Governor Gaidam said he visited the President to felicitate with him on his recovery from medical trip and also make request of refund of N13 billion the state spent on security issues during the last administration and also to solicit assistance from the Federal Government for the resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP.

Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State told State House Correspondents that he came to discus with the President on security situations in the country and the need for exploration of oil at the Sokoto belt to increase the economic base of the country.

Governor Badaru on his part said he came to brief the President on the efforts of the committee he is heading which is on how to diversify on non oil products.

