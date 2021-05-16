President Buhari arrives Paris (Photos)

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Paris, France to begin four days official visit, including attending African Finance Summit.

In Paris, the president will be attending the African Finance Summit, which will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

The president with his entourage in Paris

During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, …. particularly in checking the spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

