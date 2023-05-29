Monday, May 29, 2023
President Buhari Appoints Sha’aban Sharada As Executive Secretary Of Almajiri Commission

This followed the President’s assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023, a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Sunday said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing federal lawmaker for Kano Municipal, Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri.

 Sharada has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Chichester, United Kingdom.

 

 

 

 



