President Buhari Appoints New Accountant-General With One Week To Handing Over

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the new substantive Accountant-general of the Federation, AGF

According to a statement that was signed by the director of communications in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed, Madein’s appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“The new appointee is to resume immediately,” he stated.

Her appointment followed the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

Dr Madein is stepping in to take over from Mr. Sylva Okolieboh, who had been in acting capacity as the AGF following the suspension of Idris Ahmed from office over allegations of corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Ahmed is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission (EFCC) on various corruption charges.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed Madein’s appointment on Friday in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Buhari will on May 29 hand over to a new administration led by Bola Timubu, whose election as Nigerian president is still being contested at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.