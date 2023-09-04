President Bola Tinubu meets Service Chiefs at State House

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the service chiefs.

The meeting which was held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, his Navy counterpart, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

The President is expected to be briefed about the security situation in the country by the service chiefs before leading a high-powered delegation later in the day to attend the G-20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India.