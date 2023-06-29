President Bola Tinubu departs Ijebu-Ode for Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Ijebu Ode for Abeokuta.

The President is on his way to visit the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Tinubu while in Ijebu-Ode met with the Awujale of Ijebu- Land Oba Sikiru Adetola and some political leaders from the zone.

While speaking with Oba Adetona, Tinubu said he invoked the spirit of freedom during his electioneering in Ogun State.

Tinubu described his visit to Ijebu-Ode as a homecoming.

“It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“To many of you, thank you for being there for me and being there for the country. You demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment and voted at a very crucial time.

“Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.