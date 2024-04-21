President of the United States, US, Joe Biden has reacted as members of the House of Representatives voted on aides to Ukraine and Israel.

Biden urged the Senate to quickly send the legislation to him for assent.

The move comes amid the ravaging war between Ukraine and Russia while Israel and Iran have been at each other’s neck, thereby unsettling the Middle East.

Biden posted on X: “Today, members of both parties in the House of Representatives voted to advance our national security interests by passing urgently needed legislation delivering critical support to Israel and Ukraine, and aid for those impacted by conflict and disasters around the world.

“I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk.”

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine.

It also passed $26 billion in aid to Israel and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific including Taiwan.

The bills which were a result of broad bipartisan support, will head to the Senate alongside another crucial legislation.

The vote on passage of the Ukraine funding was 311-112. Significantly, 112 Republicans opposed the legislation, with only 101 in support.

Saturday’s vote, in which the Israel aid was passed 366-58, had 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans in opposition.

The Senate is likely to consider the House-passed bill on Tuesday.