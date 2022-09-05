POLITICS
Presidency: I’m richer than US president Joe biden, won’t steal money if elected – Peter Obi [VIDEO]
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he is richer than the President of the United States, US, Joe Biden.
Obi said he is richer than Biden, who is worth $8.9m, because God had “over blessed” him.
To this end, the former Anambra State governor said he would not steal public funds if elected President in 2023.
In a viral video where he was addressing some of his followers in the US, Obi said: “If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me, not because of anything but God gave me enough.
“I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President? I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country.
“I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America because I can’t live in America.
“What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections.”
POLITICS
PDP crisis: Dino Melaye fires back at Fani-Kayode
Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has berated ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his latest comment against him.
Melaye had claimed that all governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spent money on ensuring that Iyorchia Ayu emerged as the party’s National Chairman.
Reacting, Fani-Kayode knocked Melaye for making such a comment.
He urged security operatives to arrest and prosecute Ayu and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Reacting, Melaye said Fani-Kayode’s mind was not in sync with the world’s reality.
Melaye said Fani-Kayode’s comment lacked comprehension, stressing that it was “a voyage in meddlesomeness and idleness.”
A statement Melaye signed reads partly: “My attention has just been called to a statement issued by Femi Fani-Kayode, which as usual, was an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity.
“How can one explain his momentary consciousness to react to an interview long granted, if not that his world of reality is not in sync with the world of sound minds.
“Truly, an idle hand and heart like that of FFK is the devil’s residence. Ordinarily, his rambling would have been ignored, but in this age of unrestricted access to the media even by unwholesome minds, care must be taken to put issues in the right context and perspective.”
POLITICS
2023: Ganduje, Kwankwaso, Shekarau scramble for Kano bulk votes
The battle for the 2023 presidential election seems to have shifted to Kano State at the moment.
There is an ongoing tussle among the leading presidential candidates to inherit the millions of votes in Kano State, as President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the ballot.
The supremacy battle between Governor Umar Ganduje, ex-governors Rabiu Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau could decide where the pendulum swings for or against any of the presidential candidates.
For the past 20 years, Buhari monopolized the votes in Kano. In 2011, Buhari under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) polled 1.6 million votes. Shekarau of the ANPP, was at that point the incumbent governor of Kano State.
In 2015, Buhari polled 1.903 million votes, while PDP polled 215,777 votes. In 2019, even with Kwankwaso in PDP, Buhari still polled 1.4 million votes, leaving Atiku Abubakar with 391,593 votes.
However, during the 2019 governorship election, Ganduje won the election with a margin of 8,982.
With Buhari not on the ballot for the first time in 20 years, presidential candidates are scheming to crack the Kano votes. As it appears, Buhari’s votes are non-transferable to anyone. When he won the 2019 election with a margin of over 1 million votes, two weeks after, Ganduje struggled to win the election with 8,982.
Last week, the candidate of the PDP, Atiku, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and several other presidential bigwigs were in Kano to receive Shekarau. The main opposition is counting on the former governor to deliver the votes.
Kano’s political cobweb
The ruling party is relying on Governor Ganduje to deliver the votes against his former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP.
The political relationship in the State is like a cobweb. In 2003, Shekarau defeated Kwankwaso and his deputy Ganduje. In 2011, the duo of Kwankwaso and Ganduje made a comeback when they defeated the ruling ANPP led by Shekarau, who had completed his tenure.
By 2016, Kwankwaso, who was in the Senate had a fallout with his successor, Ganduje and was forced to move to the PDP. In the 2019 election, both Ganduje and Shekarau teamed up against Kwankwaso but managed to win the governorship race with less than 10,000 votes
Within this election cycle, Shekarau has been in APC, but left after losing the supremacy battle. He defected to NNPC, however, he claimed that he was betrayed by Kwankwaso and he is now finally in the PDP.
Interestingly, the Shehu Sagagi-led State executive of the Kano PDP is loyal to Kwankwaso. However, on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal removed the Sagagi led exco. Which means Shekarau will be the leader of the PDP in the State.
Chances
The ruling party, APC and Ganduje will rely on their political structure. They have two Senators, several House of Representative members, among others.
During the primaries, Ganduje backed Tinubu completely and was even on campaign entourage to several States. This fueled speculation of Tinubu picking him as running mate, however, the former Lagos State governor settled for Kashim Shettima.
On the other hand, the Kwankwasiyya Movement proved themselves in the last election. They narrowly lost the governorship election with slim margins.
Also, with Kwankwaso on the presidential ballot as the only candidate from the Northwest, many believe that the group is well prepared.
Abdulmummin Jibrin, the spokesperson of Kwankwaso, had recently claimed that his principal is the one to inherit the votes.
“Somebody who is the beneficiary of the 12 million Buhari’s votes. Kwankwaso is the most popular person, most loved.
“He is the person who is going to control those votes. Now look at the dynamics of the election today, there is no sitting governor in the northern part of the country that is contesting for the presidency, so every governor has peculiar challenges in his State,” he said.
Meanwhile, a statement in June had suggested that there could be a possible alignment between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, when the latter said, “If I cannot get (the presidency) I can recommend Tinubu.”
Jubrin responded that there is no alliance between his party and Tinubu.
“People should disregard all these rumours that Kwankwaso is working for Asiwaju,” he said.
Atiku will be looking at how to improve his votes in Kano. The highest votes he has gotten from Kano is 391,593 in 2019.
Although, with Buhari out, he may fancy his chances, but considering that Kwankwaso is on the ballot and Ganduje is working to deliver the State for Tinubu, the Kano votes may be balkanized and not in its usual bulk.
“Atiku and Shekarau will be seeking to convince Kano voters that he is the only one that can ensure the North retains power for another 8 years,” Mohammed Jafar, a political analyst in Kano told DAILY POST.
Where is Peter Obi
Some months back, there was a serious conversation on alliance between Peter Obi and Kwankwaso.
However, the talks broke down because none of the two candidates was willing to deputize.
Still, Obi will be counting on non-indigenes in Sabon Gari and other parts of Kano. Also, he will be relying on the strength of his deputy, Yusuf Datti. Although Datti is from Kaduna State, he is from a large family with strong connections in the north.
It is unclear how these factors will translate to getting a significant bite of the Kano votes.
POLITICS
ADC suspends its presidential candidate, Kachikwu
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu from the party.
In a statement issued Saturday and signed by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (Politics) Dr. Bamidele Ajadi, the party accused Kachikwu of false, misguided and defamatory video he made and circulated, among other infractions.
Ajadi revealed that the decision was taken after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, 2nd September 2022.
The party stated categorically that it considered Kachikwu’s action as, “smacking of crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalization and blackmail and completely unfit of someone who wants to be President of Nigeria.”
“The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation-oriented African Democratic Congress and its national officers.”
The party noted that Kachikwu’s speech in the said video contravened the principles and values upon which ADC was founded and the specific provision of Article 16 of the ADC Constitution.
Quoting the party’s constitution, Ajadi said: “Act(s) conduct or utterances likely to bring the party into hatred, contempt or ridicule; engaging in dishonest practices, defrauding the party, its members or officials; engaging in anti-party activities; unauthorized publicity of Party dispute or fractionalization or creating parallel Party organ(s) at any level; engaging in any other activities likely to cause disaffection among Party members or likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of party business; belonging to any such factional group or organ; collusion or conspiracy to convene unauthorized meetings, shall constitute acts of gross misconduct.”
Ajadi noted that the NWC strongly believes that to demean the character of the founders and financiers of ADC, who have worked tirelessly to build an enviable brand that Nigerians are proud of and which many great minds have stood elections under, smacks of gross indiscipline.
The party noted that there have been several actions, publications and utterances in the past aimed at maligning the ADC national officers, which the NWC chose to ignore, for peace to reign.
The party added: “The NWC also noted that since the 9th of June 2022 when he was elected the presidential candidate, he has failed, neglected and/or refused to share with the party, any meaningful, constructive or reasonable Presidential Campaign Roadmap for the forthcoming presidential election.
“His negative actions and/or inactions so far, have put in jeopardy the fate and prospects of all our candidates contesting for various offices across the country. The committee of the whole house, in a very clear and unequivocal term, condemned the said video in its entirety and described it as a piece of badly crafted blackmail and mudslinging, and thereby unanimously recommended his immediate suspension from the party from today, Friday 2nd September 2022.
“This resolution would be forwarded to the National Executive Council for further actions.”
