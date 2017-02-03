Presidency disagrees with police, says Tuface free to carry out peaceful protest

The office of the acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that peaceful protest is a fundamental right of the people and that the Federal Government will not stop Nigerians from expressing themselves through protest so long as it is not violent.

“This administration will not prevent Nigerians from expressing themselves in peaceful protests, it’s a fundamental right of the people,” Akande said, adding that “no govt has ever laid out the kind of Social Investment Programme the Buhari government is now running across the nation, which will touch millions,” the presidency said.

The position of the presidency on peaceful protest is coming on the heels of a planned protest in Lagos and Abuja, which is anchored by African Queen Crooner and one of the notable African musicians, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface.

The statement which was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the acting president on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, on Friday through a series of tweets, is in contrast to the plan by Nigerian police to stop the protest.

Recall that the commissioner of police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni had on Thursday hinted that the police will not allow the march go as planned for fear that it might be hijacked by miscreants, who will use the opportunity to perpetuate evil intents.