Presidency: Babachir Lawal reveals Tinubu’s next action if he fails to secure APC ticket

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has disclosed that Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant would go back home if he loses at the party’s primaries.

He said the former Lagos State Governor would go back home and support whoever emerged as APC’s Presidential candidate.

Lawal spoke while addressing journalists after a support group submitted Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms to the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

He assured that the APC National Leader would not upset the system if he loses at the party’s convention.

According to Lawal: “We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC, we will carry the majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they are all welcome. We are 100 percent prepared.

“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities.

“Asiwaju is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So, if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner”.