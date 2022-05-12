POLITICS
Presidency: Ayade picks APC senatorial form as backup plan
The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has picked up a senatorial form with receipt number 9498 under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor who picked up his form on May 10, 2022, will be contesting for the northern senatorial district in his state against Orim Martin Ojie who picked up his form on May 6, 2022.
A group of persons known as sons and daughters of Cross River, presented him the APC nomination form to contest for Presidency in 2023.
The governor, who assured that he would tackle the problem of poor electricity supply head-on, said that he was ready to deploy a workable solution to fix the problem once and for all.
Presidency: Babachir Lawal reveals Tinubu’s next action if he fails to secure APC ticket
A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has disclosed that Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant would go back home if he loses at the party’s primaries.
He said the former Lagos State Governor would go back home and support whoever emerged as APC’s Presidential candidate.
Lawal spoke while addressing journalists after a support group submitted Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms to the party in Abuja on Wednesday.
He assured that the APC National Leader would not upset the system if he loses at the party’s convention.
According to Lawal: “We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC, we will carry the majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they are all welcome. We are 100 percent prepared.
“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities.
“Asiwaju is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So, if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner”.
PDP ignores zoning, throws open presidential ticket
The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open its presidential ticket ahead of its Presidential primaries slated for May 28 – 29, 2022.
The decision came after its 96th meeting held at its Wadata Plaza National Secretariat on Wednesday.
According to the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NEC has also appointed former Senate President David Mark to chair its convention planning committee.
Speaking shortly after the meeting late on Monday, Ologunagba said “After a very extensive deliberation NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidates where possible.
“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decisions on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.”
On its Presidential Primary and National Convention, the main opposition said it is would hold the exercise in Abuja from May 28 to May 29, 2022
“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja
“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organising Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.
“NEC assured of free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections,” the Party Scribe said.
The NEC also restated its call from last Saturday, for the arrest and prosecution of the Central Bank Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, who, last Friday obtained copies of his nomination and expression of interest forms to compete for the All Progressives Congress Presidential ticket.
The party called for the “immediate resignation, arrest and prosecution of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for alleged manipulations and financial impropriety in the CBN which contributed to the collapse of our national economy.
“NEC vehemently rejected the continued stay of Mr. Emefiele as CBN Governor after being confirmed as a card-carrying member of the APC.
“The CBN is the custodian and keeper of all INEC sensitive materials used in all elections. Having been confirmed as a member of the APC, Mr. Emefiele, can no longer be trusted with INEC sensitive materials which are key to the guarantee of free, fair and credible elections.”
N100m Form: APC presidential aspirant dumps party
One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Adamu Garba has left the party over the N100 million cost of its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.
Garba said the humongous sum was tantamount to commercialisation of the APC presidential ticket.
Garba announced his defection from APC on Tuesday, saying he would disclose his new party within the next few days. He advised those who had contributed money to his campaign to seek refund immediately.
Garba spoke at a news conference in Abuja.
He said, “We have recorded the sum of N81, 750,000.00 in private donations and N1, 457, 794.70 in online donations, totalling N83, 207,794.70.
“We sincerely, immensely, and graciously thank everyone for these wonderful contributions and donations, including those who made theirs anonymously.
“We, however, request that all those who donated online and who require a refund send an email with evidence of payment to adamugarba@adamugarba.org. I assure you of a complete refund upon request.
“Those that made private donations, we know them, we will meet them and settle this out.”
Garba added, “Incidentally, if your donations are done for pursuing our course for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2023 election, the battle is not over yet. Kindly do bear with us for further directives in the coming days.
“I deeply, immensely appreciate my supporters, friends, well-wishers, and the well-meaning Nigerian youth who contributed unceasingly to this journey.”
He alleged that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of APC had commercialised the process leading to the emergence of a credible candidate for the party in the 2023 presidential election.
He also expressed fear that the leadership of the party could further compromise the process with the inclusion of the voluntary withdrawal form in the nomination and expression of interest forms.
Garba predicted that the NWC might adopt consensus to pick an anointed candidate and ask other aspirants, who had obtained forms with N100 million, to seek refund.
He maintained that the NWC’s latest directive that 10 statutory delegates must sign the forms of the aspirants had automatically made the party’s ticket accessible only to the highest bidder.
According to Garba, “Information at our disposal has it that some aspirants are paying as much as N50, 000 to each statutory delegate to get their forms signed.
“After high-level deliberation with our internal campaign team, we have concluded that we will not be obtaining the expression of interest and nomination form for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the APC.”
