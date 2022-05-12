Presidency: Ayade picks APC senatorial form as backup plan

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open its presidential ticket ahead of its Presidential primaries slated for May 28 – 29, 2022.

The decision came after its 96th meeting held at its Wadata Plaza National Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NEC has also appointed former Senate President David Mark to chair its convention planning committee.

Speaking shortly after the meeting late on Monday, Ologunagba said “After a very extensive deliberation NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidates where possible.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decisions on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.”

On its Presidential Primary and National Convention, the main opposition said it is would hold the exercise in Abuja from May 28 to May 29, 2022

“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organising Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.

“NEC assured of free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections,” the Party Scribe said.

The NEC also restated its call from last Saturday, for the arrest and prosecution of the Central Bank Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, who, last Friday obtained copies of his nomination and expression of interest forms to compete for the All Progressives Congress Presidential ticket.

The party called for the “immediate resignation, arrest and prosecution of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for alleged manipulations and financial impropriety in the CBN which contributed to the collapse of our national economy.

“NEC vehemently rejected the continued stay of Mr. Emefiele as CBN Governor after being confirmed as a card-carrying member of the APC.

“The CBN is the custodian and keeper of all INEC sensitive materials used in all elections. Having been confirmed as a member of the APC, Mr. Emefiele, can no longer be trusted with INEC sensitive materials which are key to the guarantee of free, fair and credible elections.”